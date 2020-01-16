Colorado College redshirt senior Chris Wilkie and senior Nick Halloran are nominated for college hockey’s top honor, the Hobey Baker Award.
According to the foundation’s website, the nominees must exhibit strength and character both on and off the ice, contribute to the integrity of the team, display outstanding skills in all phases of the game and show scholastic achievement and sportsmanship.
Wilkie was December’s HCA National and conference Player of the Month. He leads the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and is tied for fourth in the country with 15 goals in 18 games. He leads the NCHC and is tied for third in the country with 92 shots.
Halloran also made the list during a stellar sophomore season at Colorado College. He was a second-team all-American and finished tied for 15th in the country in points (19 goals, 26 assists) but did not make it to the Hobey Baker top 10.
Halloran is second on the team with seven goals and 10 assists, the latter of which is tied for the team lead.
In all, 14 players from the NCHC were nominated.
CC’s Trey Bradley and Westin Michaud were nominated last season. The 2019 winner was UMass’ Cale Makar, who is now starring for the Colorado Avalanche.
CC has two Hobey Baker winners in Peter Sejna (2003) and Marty Sertich (2005).
Fans can vote from a list of 78 nominees at The Hobey Baker Award’s Facebook page. Voting closes March 9.