Ryan Beck played the role of redeemer in game two of CC’s road series against Omaha.

A freshman forward, Beck had the chance to take a penalty shot after the Tigers and Mavericks couldn’t settle the game in 65 minutes. CC’s Noah Laba had a penalty shot the night before, which the Tigers didn’t convert on.

“Every loss is a lesson,” as the saying goes — and Beck took that to heart.

“We watched from the bench the night before to see what the goalie does,” Beck said. “Hunter (McKown) and I noticed the five-hole was wide open.”

Beck took CC’s first shot of the shootout, and sure enough, his notetaking paid off. He skated from the right side and maneuvered a puck past Omaha’s goalie’s leg pads (or the five-hole).

“It was great,” Beck said. “Going against a team like that, it was huge.”

From there, CC won the shootout, earning an extra point in the conference standings in the game, which was officially ruled a tie.

His heroics were a display of his continued development as a freshman: In 28 games, Beck has logged 13 points (two goals and 11 assists).

Beck’s game today is much different from when he was growing up: He said he was a “shoot-first” player during his youth days.

But as Beck transitioned to the junior level, he saw fewer lanes to score. Instead, Beck found other ways to help his team and improved his passing.

“When I got to a higher level, I saw plays taken away,” Beck said. “I had to look for the pass.”

It’s a role Beck has embraced.

While playing for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the 2021-22 season, he was third on his team with 37 assists. His 46 points were fifth on the team.

And he hasn’t missed a beat since arriving in Colorado Springs. Beck is tied for second on the team with 11 assists, behind only fifth-year defenseman Bryan Yoon.

“He’s a talented kid,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “He’s creative in what he does.”

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Beck is still a player who produces more assists than goals. But he believes his offense has improved since joining the Tigers.

He has recorded 29 shots this year, two of which went for goals. And his shootout goal against Omaha was a display of his heightened offensive craftiness.

Isolated work on his shooting has allowed Beck to become more than just an elite facilitator.

“Whether it’s staying on the ice or working on shooting,” Beck said. “At a higher level, it’s harder to get shots through, so you have to do everything a second quicker.”

In addition to the workload that comes with playing NCAA Division I hockey, Beck believes he has improved because of the company around him.

Beck is one of several freshmen who have thrived in their first years at CC.

Skaters Ethan Straky, Noah Serdachny and Laba have all seen significant ice time, while netminder Kaidan Mbereko has blossomed into a star in goal.

The friendship and competitive nature of that young group has helped Beck continue to grow.

“Every single day is a challenge,” Beck said. “We push each other to improve, and we strive to be better than each other. It progresses us forward.”

Another area Beck has seen his game develop is his pace.

Needless to say, college hockey is grueling. Back-to-back games are regular, making fitness a necessity.

In only 30 college games, Beck has steadily improved in this area. And if he continues to make strides, Beck will continue to be a strong playmaker for the Tigers.

“From day one, the coaches helped me tremendously with that, whether it’s the gym or dietary stuff,” Beck said. “It hasn’t been the easiest road, but I'm noticing progress.”

Mayotte added, “He’s learning how to be that dynamic playmaker at this level, where there’s less time in space. It’s not easy to find time in space, so he’s working on figuring that out. That’s kind of been his progression.”