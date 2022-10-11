The Colorado College Tigers are 2-0, thanks largely to Hunter McKown and Noah Laba. Those two were honored for their contributions in CC’s wins over Alaska-Anchorage, each winning National Collegiate Hockey Conference Player of the Week honors.

McKown was the league’s Forward of the Week, while Laba was the Rookie of the Week.

McKown notched five points in the Tigers’ sweep of the Seawolves, scoring three goals. Two of his three goals came on the power play.

“You see the steps that Hunter has taken,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said after Friday’s 6-2 win. “The guys you expect to show up showed up.”

Laba had quite the entrance to his college hockey career, scoring a shorthanded goal in CC’s win Friday. He added a power-play goal and an assist the next day, helping the Tigers win 4-1.

“His feet push everything,” Mayotte said. “He has the ability to put guys in bad spots. Once he gets that going, he’s going to score for us for sure.”

Those two — and the entire team — will look to continue their strong starts on the road at St. Lawrence on Friday and Saturday.