After a quick detour, the Pikes Peak Trophy found its new home — for a year at least — above an empty stall in the Colorado College locker room on Monday.
First, though, the players were given some time with it.
With nowhere near enough time to take shifts, like players, coaches and staff do for a few days each after winning the Stanley Cup, the Tigers got together and celebrated.
“It was fun,” junior Alex Berardinelli said, insisting no damage was done to the trophy.
The trophy is awarded to the winner of the season series between Air Force and CC. The Tigers had never won it before Saturday night’s 6-1 victory.