Same time next week?
Colorado College’s season opener, set to take place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s “pod” in Omaha, has been pushed back one week to Dec. 8.
The Tigers will now open against Western Michigan at Baxter Arena.
A CC hockey player tested positive for COVID-19 and the whole team began a two-week quarantine Nov. 17 that ran up against their original opener Dec. 1. The NCHC held off announcing changes to the schedule as contact tracing and regular testing were conducted.
Due to the positive test, the Tigers will play two fewer games in the pod, for a total of eight, and the event has been extended one day, to Dec. 21. CC games against Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State that were supposed to be in the pod in order to cut down on travel will be rescheduled for later in the season.
In a team release, Colorado College athletic director Lesley Irvine said the program is “very grateful to the NCHC members and Commissioner Josh Fenton for their understanding and support.”
The Tigers’ first four games were moved, but their schedule and the schedule at large remain mostly unchanged. Colorado College’s game Dec. 13 against Minnesota Duluth is now at 11 a.m. The school announced Friday that all pod games except the first and last will be broadcast by AT&T SportsNet.
“We are excited to continue our preparation for the NCHC pod,” Colorado College coach Mike Haviland said in the release. “Our players and staff can’t wait to get back out on the ice, then join the other seven teams in Omaha.”
Here is Colorado College’s new pod schedule:
Tues., Dec. 8 vs. Western Michigan, 10:35 a.m.
Wed., Dec. 9 vs. Omaha, 6:35 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 11 vs. Western Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 13 vs. Minnesota Duluth, 11:05 a.m.
Tues., Dec. 15 vs. Miami, 6:35 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 18 vs. St. Cloud State, 6:35
Sat., Dec. 19 vs. Miami, 7:05 p.m.
Mon., Dec. 21 vs. Omaha, 11:05 a.m.