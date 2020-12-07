During many hours of long-distance self-reflection, the Colorado College Tigers analyzed what went wrong in a 2019-20 season where they got off to a promising start before sinking to last in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
As soon as it was publicly announced that he’d be retained as coach, Mike Haviland began discussing a defense that was just not good enough to hold back the NCHC. Colorado College was among the country’s leaders in shots on goal allowed and tied for eighth-most goals allowed in 60-team Division I hockey.
“We knew we had to address that back end and I feel like we did,” Haviland said.
Connor Mayer was a bright spot in his first season. Chad Sasaki played more than expected out of necessity. The defense welcomed into the fold Hugo Blixt, who transferred from Boston University, and two of their most touted freshmen in Chase Foley and Jack Millar. A group that was often short on options last season will start out with many.
Anchoring and advising this group is Zach Berzolla, a newly named team captain who has carved out the biggest role among the team’s five seniors. He’ll chip in a few goals per season, but that’s not his focus.
“He’s a big presence back there,” Haviland said. “He plays against the best players in this conference each and every night and that’s a tough thing to do.”
Barring any further COVID-19 complications, the Tigers are set to dive into a challenging eight games in two weeks within the NCHC “pod” in Omaha, Neb. The pod began without CC after a player’s positive test led to a two-week quarantine.
A fortified but untested blue line will try to turn aside conference opponents who have already played several games.
Berzolla recognizes his time with the team is limited and his focus is on making strides.
“I’m really excited to work with these guys. I think we brought in some good pieces,” Berzolla said. “Us older guys are definitely going to have to step up here and take the reins a little bit, playing so many games in so many nights.
“I know what’s at stake here. I’m confident in my game right now. I think we all need to help each other out here.”
They’re set to surround a sophomore goaltender with experience as a starter. In an ideal world, Matt Vernon was supposed to share duties or at least be pushed last season. Injuries derailed that plan in the second half of the season and he started 26 of 34 games.
Time will tell whether that trial by fire sped up his development and he’ll thrive under a heavy workload, similar to the progression seen by predecessor Alex Leclerc.
“He’s in great shape,” Haviland said, adding Vernon stayed in Colorado for much of the summer training and taking classes. “He played a lot of minutes last year and I think those minutes are going to hopefully help him with his confidence right from the start.”
Behind Vernon, Colorado College has a 6-foot-6 Chicago Blackhawks draft pick in Dom Basse and the 2017 winner of the Frank Brimsek Award, given to Minnesota’s top high school senior goalie, in Jake Begley. Haviland said the pecking order isn’t official yet.
“I think we’re going to play it out in the pod. I’ve liked all three,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re doing the right things with rest and recovery.”
Up front, the Tigers graduated three of their top five scorers. The entire returning roster scored as many combined goals as Chris Wilkie and Nick Halloran, now both under contract in the AHL.
Both special teams units were last in the NCHC as well.
“Our special teams need to be better, that’s the bottom line,” Haviland said.
Offensive production stalled from now-juniors Ben Copeland and Grant Cruikshank. Haviland singled out Copeland, who saw a streaky, frustrating sophomore campaign, as someone who will look to channel past success.
If all goes smoothly on several fronts, power-play quarterback Bryan Yoon could play his way to a pro contract. He dipped from 26 points to 17 in his second collegiate season.
If he can avoid the sophomore blahs, Josiah Slavin is potentially poised for a breakout. The brother of a past and future Tiger (NHL defenseman Jaccob and 16-year-old Tigers commit Jeremiah, respectively) will presumably see enough ice time to improve on his five goals, eight assists in 2019-20.
“Josiah has really gone to a different level and we need him to go to a different level,” Haviland said.
The Tigers were picked to finish seventh in the eight-team NCHC. On Tuesday, they finally get the chance to show they’ve reloaded and improved.
“Guys want to show what they can do,” Haviland said. “I can’t wait for them to get out there tomorrow.”