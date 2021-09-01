Colorado College's hockey team will play an exhibition game this season, against Air Force.
The game will mark the first competition in CC’s new on-campus venue, Ed Robson Arena.
After the NCAA Committee For Legislative Relief approved a waiver last week allowing exhibition games against NCAA opponents, CC coach Kris Mayotte announced that the Tigers will host Air Force at 6 p.m. Oct. 2.
“It will be a great day for college hockey in Colorado Springs as we open our brand new, state-of-the-art arena against Air Force,” Mayotte said. “Our team can’t wait to play a game on campus for the first time and will be looking forward to lining up against a team wearing a different jersey.”
Traditionally, both CC and Air Force host a Canadian collegiate team for an exhibition game. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns with travel, the NCAA announced Division I hockey teams unable to schedule a foreign team as an exempt exhibition would be allowed to participate in one exhibition against any NCAA institution in 2021-22.
“We are excited and thrilled to be a part of the first game ever played at Robson Arena,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “A quirk of fate enabled this to happen but I think it is fitting the first game for the Tigers at Robson Arena be played against their crosstown rival.”
For CC season-ticket holders, the exhibition is included in the 2021-22 package. More ticket information will be available at a later date.
“It will be a special day for our campus and the city of Colorado Springs,” CC’s Director of Athletics and Vice President Lesley Irvine added.
Air Force will open the season at Michigan State, Oct. 8-9. Air Force’s first home game is Oct. 15, against Denver at Cadet Ice Arena. Air Force and Colorado College will play a two-game regular-season series in late October. The Falcons and Tigers will meet Oct. 29 at Cadet Ice Arena and Oct. 30 at Robson Arena.
All Friday CC home games will begin at 7:30 p.m. For the most updated Colorado College schedule, including the inaugural Ed Robson Arena regular-season game vs. St. Lawrence on Oct. 8, visit www.CCTigers.com.