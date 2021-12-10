Kris Mayotte didn’t say much.
He didn’t have to. The Colorado College hockey coach’s few words made his feelings clear.
“Not really, no,” he said in regards to whether or not the Tigers had anything positive to build on from the second and third frames of a 5-2 loss at the hands of No. 7 North Dakota.
That pretty much sums it up.
After Noah Prokop scored his first goal of the season for CC on Friday at Ed Robson Arena, the Fighting Hawks responded with four goals in a row.
“We just didn't handle the emotional swing very well,” Mayotte said. “You know, we started well, we were happy with the start. We were feeling good. They made a push, they had a response, and we just couldn’t handle the response. I thought for the most part, we watched the next 40 minutes.”
With 3:08 gone by, Prokop fielded a pass from Tommy Middleton, and snuck around from behind the net to score the game’s first goal.
“He’s a big guy, and we went to the net,” Mayotte said. “His puck game is starting to come, and you can see his confidence in that area starting to grow.”
The Tigers looked confident to start the period, dominating the puck and taking seven of the game’s first nine shots.
But after Prokop’s goal, the tides seemed to shift. UND began to look the part of the Nation’s No. 7 squad, and CC didn’t have a shot for the final 10 minutes of the period.
Louis Jamernik tied things up with 14:09 gone by in the first, before Matteo Costantini gave his team the lead.
Jordan Biro was whistled for roughing, giving UND its second power play of the contest. Dominic Basse slid over to block a UND shot, but it left him vulnerable on the other side, and when the rebound came, Costantini was ready. He lifted his stick and fired a quick shot into the back of the net, giving the Fighting Hawks a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.
As the first frame came to a close, Brain Hawkinson was called for slashing, and UND started the second on a power play. The Fighting Hawks took their time, with some slick passing back-and-forth across the ice, before Jake Schmaltz scored with just 1:04 gone by in the period.
Basse saved the Tigers from going down three goals at the 12:29 mark, as Tyler Kleven left the penalty box and skated for a breakaway. Basse held firm and deflected the puck.
As the second came to a close, CC had two good chances to get within one. A tripping penalty put the Tigers on a power play, and after some patient passing, they found Logan Will in front of the net. UND goalie Zach Driscoll came up with the save, and recorded another moments later when Jack Millar lined up a long shot from outside the red circle. With the penalty successfully killed, UND took a two-goal lead into the second intermission.
Two of UND’s goals came on the power play, something the Tigers had success defending in last weekend's series against Omaha, where they didn’t allow a power-play goal (Omaha was 0-7).
“We knew what their power play was,” Mayotte said. “We have to find a way to just execute better. The first one was obviously a rebound, but it moves to the flank and they shoot. That’s what their power play is, and they just executed.”
Nick Portz added another UND goal, with just under 12 minutes left in the contest, and CC’s Hawkinson had one of his own with 4:53 remaining.
Following the goal, CC pulled Basse and went on the attack with six skaters. Gavin Hain’s empty-net goal with 54 seconds on the clock sealed a victory for North Dakota.
“My disappointment today was that we weren't able to see what was happening throughout the game and make those adjustments,” Mayotte said. “We talked about it you know, they talked about it on the bench, talked about it in the locker room. But they weren't able to fix things and stop the bleeding, so to speak.”
CC and UND play again Saturday at 6 p.m. for game two of the series.