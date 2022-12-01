Colorado College’s hockey players traded gloves, sticks and pucks for cooking mitts, pans and footballs last Thursday.

With the Tigers’ players hailing from across the country — and a few from across the world — they joined together on Thanksgiving for a team-wide celebration, hosted by the team’s seniors.

The team tradition is nothing new. But this year, the players made the majority of the food at their feast. In past years, the food was almost entirely the product of generous team parents.

Chad Sasaki, a senior defenseman, cooked green beans. Sasaki began cooking during his junior hockey career and continues to do so regularly.

He was instrumental in encouraging his teammates to prepare side dishes.

“It was a really good team effort,” Sasaki said. “Every household brought something, and we all divided and conquered.”

While Sasaki is perhaps the most experienced chef, everyone did their part. Senior Connor Mayer said there wasn’t any bad food at the team’s feast.

“It was a lot better than I expected,” Mayer said. “We wanted to see how we could do on our own, and we all did a really good job.”

Like all NCHC teams, the Tigers didn’t play on Thanksgiving Day. But they still found a way to fuel their competitive juices.

CC’s players played a two-hand touch football game that Sasaki described as “competitive.” Between a few questionable out of bounds calls and an onside kick that some argued was against the rules, the opposing teams disagreed on who won the game.

But more important than the Turkey Bowl’s outcome, the players’ goal was to have fun while growing as friends and teammates.

“It was fun to get everyone out there,” Mayer said. “To do stuff as a team that’s not hockey is pretty important.”

Sasaki added, “Spending time together outside of hockey as a team and as a family brings us closer.”

CC coach Kristofer Mayotte is a fan of the team spending Thanksgiving together. He saw the meal and football game as a way for them continue to bond — as long as they didn’t get hurt on the gridiron.

“There’s so much we ask of these guys, so for them to spend time in the middle of the year to reflect, enjoy, breathe is always a good thing,” Mayotte said. “I’m happy that they had that opportunity and they worked hard around it.”

A two-week break

While Thanksgiving Day was reserved for turkey, stuffing and a touch football game, the Tigers worked hard in the days around it.

Despite not having a game last week, CC practiced throughout the week. The Tigers entered the break 5-8-1 overall, most recently losing both games of a home conference series to No. 4 St. Cloud State.

Without an opponent to prepare for in the first week of their two-week break, the Tigers had time to look inward.

“When you go through a week not having to focus on an opponent, you can really work on yourself,” Mayotte said. “We try to do that as much as we can anyway, but we’re excited to see how it went.”

Mayotte said some of the team’s focuses included improving at puck possession and overall offensive strategies.

CC will battle Minnesota Duluth on the road this weekend, starting Friday. The Tigers went 1-1 against the Bulldogs at home in November.

Between several days of inward-focused practices and a day of bonding on Thanksgiving, Mayotte feels confident about the state of his team as it resumes play.

“It’s a good opportunity to see how we’ve improved and what we’ve learned,” Mayotte said. “We’ve had some time to look at our skills and strategy.”