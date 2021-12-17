Former Alaska governor and 2008 Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin was on hand with Ed Robson on Friday night at the Ed Robson Arena for Colorado College's contest against Arizona State University.
Robson, a Colorado College alumnus and former CC tiger hockey player, graduated in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in business and banking. He went on to join the Marines and play for Team USA hockey including on the 1956 U.S. Olympic team.
Palin is an avid hockey mother with ties to the Tigers by former players from Alaska and Omaha where her nephew played.
With the Tigers down 0-1 at the end of the first period, following a shorthanded goal from the Sun Devils, Palin shared her love of the game.
"I'm a huge hockey fan. I love the athleticism, I love the speed, oh it's just the best sport," she said during intermission. "Super honored and thrilled to get to be here. I would rather be at a hockey game than anywhere else."
Palin knows Robson, a titan in the real estate industry in Arizona and Texas, through land developers and through the political arena as Robson's wife, Karrin, campaigns to be the next governor of Arizona. Karrin Taylor Robson hopes to succeed fellow Republican Governor Doug Ducey.