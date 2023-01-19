Noah Laba will never forget the moment he got the call from the big leagues.

A freshman forward for Colorado College’s hockey team, Laba was in the middle of a summer class before his first year of college hockey, anxiously waiting to see if his name would be called. Laba watched a stream of the NHL Draft on his laptop while also trying to focus on his lecture.

But all of Laba’s attention switched away from school and to the draft when his name flashed on the screen: The New York Rangers selected Laba with a fourth-round pick.

Moments later, Laba received a phone call from the Rangers’ management, relaying the news.

Laba expected a call before potentially being selected. He was shocked that a graphic on the screen delivered the life-changing news to him.

But that didn’t make the moment less special.

“I was just shocked and in disbelief,” Laba said. “But I was ecstatic.”

Now officially an NHL Draft pick, Laba couldn’t focus on anything but hockey for the rest of the day.

“Class didn’t really matter at that point, so I just left and didn’t come back,” Laba said.

Weeks after his selection, Laba had the chance to go to New York. He toured the Rangers’ facilities and participated in the club’s prospect development camp.

Despite having played in several high-level rinks, Laba was blown away by his future home — Madison Square Garden.

“(It was) unbelievable, top to bottom,” Laba said. “Their facilities are great. They have everything you need to perform at your best.”

But that’s his future scenery. Laba’s current setting is Ed Robson Arena — and he has excelled in his first year with the Tigers.

Laba is third on the team with 13 points and seven goals. He has played in 19 games, helping CC surge to fourth place in the NCHC standings.

In addition to his few months at CC and a few weeks at the Rangers’ prospect development camp, Laba recently played for Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championships and has previously competed with the Lincoln Stars, the United States’ top junior hockey league.

Laba believes these experiences at other high levels have allowed him to seamlessly transition to the college game.

“It makes you want to bring your game out to that level,” Laba said. “I think it actually helped in terms of development and getting to see where you need to be.”

Just like non-college experiences have helped Laba grow, the freshman believes his time at CC will help him be more ready when he decides to play professionally.

“The NCHC is the best league in college hockey, and the coaching staff here does everything they can to develop you and get you ready for the next level,” Laba said.

CC coach Kristofer Mayotte added, “We have this gorgeous rink; we have all this opportunity. We need people who are going to take advantage of these opportunities, and Noah’s a great example of that.”

Being a draft pick in hockey is far different from being one in another sport.

In the NFL, a player declares, and when he is drafted, there is no way for him to return to college. Same goes with basketball. And in baseball, a player either chooses to sign with the club that drafted him or he returns to school.

But in hockey, the NHL team has a college-drafted player’s rights until 30 days after he leaves his program. This means Laba can opt to sign with the Rangers before he graduates or right after his final game.

Though an exciting journey lies ahead of Laba, it’s something he rarely thinks about. The freshman is more focused on helping CC continue to grow as a program.

The Tigers, 10-11-1 overall in mid-January, are arguably more successful this year than they have been in a decade. Laba wants to help CC continue to make strides

“I just kind of stay where my feet are and focus on my next practice, my next game and doing the best I can here,” Laba said.