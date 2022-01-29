In hockey, a goalie can do one of two things: Keep his team in the game, or keep them out of it.
On Saturday, Matt Vernon kept Colorado College in it.
“I thought he played well,” CC coach Kris Mayotte said. “I didn’t think his rebound control was as good as last night, but he played well. He gave us a chance because we weren’t good for two full periods.”
CC scored first, but No. 16 Omaha left with a 3-2 win to split the series.
The Tigers wasted no time getting on the board. They took a 1-0 lead over Omaha with 1:17 ticked off the clock as Hunter McKown scored his eighth goal of the season, and his fifth since Dec.17.
Connor Mayer started the play with a shot from the left face off circle.
Omaha goalie Isaiah Saville moved to the top of the crease, looking to make a save, but the puck bounced behind him where McKown was waiting to finish it off.
The lead stood for 11 minutes before Brannon McManus got by the defense and fired a shot from the left side of the ice. Vernon put up his glove, trying to snag the high shot, but it sailed by, hit the inside of the post and fell into the net.
“We scored early and I think we let our foot off the gas thinking it would be easy,” senior Brian Hawkinson said. “And it’s not going to be.”
Despite the tie to end the first period, Omaha dominated in the shot department, with 15 shots on goal to CC’s 5, and 32 total shots to CC’s 8.
More than once Vernon was tasked with making difficult saves, finishing the period with 14.
Goalie play has stood out for the Tigers so far this season, and Saturday’s loss was no different.
“The first period was ugly,” Mayotte said. “So to get out of that with a tie, that’s all on him (Vernon).”
In the second frame, Omaha took the lead, on a goal from Kirby Proctor. He fielded an across-ice pass from Tyler Weiss, caught CC changing directions and scored with 11:25 left in the period.
Omaha had plenty of chances to extend its lead, but like in the first, Vernon made things difficult. The Mavericks held a 52-22 shots advantage through two, and a 23-15 edge in shots on goal.
With 3:08 left in the second, a Tigers power-play turnover led to a 2-on-1 for Omaha. But the play ended with another Vernon save.
The second frame also saw the first two penalties of the game, both against Omaha. The first came with 9:11 gone by, and led to a solid scoring chance for CC.
The Tigers methodically passed the puck around before Nicklas Andrews saw an opening and sent a shot toward the net. Saville blocked the attempt, and multiple Tigers were in the vicinity of the rebound, but they couldn’t dig it out, and Omaha ended up clearing and killing the power play.
At the end of the night, the Tigers had three power plays, and failed to execute on any of them.
“You’re not always going to score on a power play, but your job is to at least get momentum for your team,” Mayotte said. “And right now it literally deflates us. That’s how bad it is.”
CC played its best hockey in the third period, and the Tigers tied things up on a goal from Mayer. The junior fielded a pass from behind the net and scored from the left face off circle to knot the score at 2-2.
But it was short-lived.
Less than two minutes later, Matt Millar put Omaha back on top.
“It was just a two-on-two. We had possession in the zone, we were in good structure,” Mayotte said. “Millar is a fast kid. He can absolutely fly. And so they bumped it out to speed.”
The quick change in momentum was enough to secure an Omaha win, and a series split. CC defeated the Mavericks 4-1 on Friday. This is the second time the two teams have split this season.
“It’s hard to sweep in this league,” Hawkinson said. “You’ve got to bring it both nights, and we put ourselves in a good place after the win yesterday. I think it just comes from growing. We’ve got to grow, and being in this situation and feeling this feeling is a good tool for us.”
Up next, CC (7-14-3, 4-9-1 NHCH), takes on No. 3 Western Michigan on Friday and Saturday at Ed Robson arena. The series was initially scheduled for Jan. 14 and 15, but a COVID pause from CC forced the teams to reschedule.