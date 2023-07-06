Conference realignment will soon affect the Colorado College Tigers and Denver Pioneers.

The NCHC announced Wednesday that Arizona State will join the league in the 2024-25 season as its ninth member.

First off, this seems like a win for the NCHC. Arizona State has steadily improved since founding its NCAA Division-I hockey program in 2015, the Sun Devils opened a state-of-the-art arena last year and ASU is a recognizable brand in every sport it plays.

There are, however, some questions about how this will change the NCHC landscape in the near future.

I’m going to try to answer some of the biggest questions that could arise in the near future:

What happens with an odd number of teams?

The addition of ASU will give the NCHC nine teams, meaning the league will likely add or subtract a team in the coming years.

For the sake of not having to axe a team, addition is the likely solution.

Geographically, not too many teams that currently play Division-I hockey stick out as contenders to join the NCHC. The conference will span as far west as Arizona and as far east as Michigan once the Sun Devils join.

There have been rumblings about the University of Arizona, ASU’s rival in Tucson, potentially building an arena and founding a hockey program. If so, the Wildcats would be a logical fit. They are a recognizable brand, put significant money into athletics and are less than a two-hour drive from the NCHC’s incoming member.

This hasn’t gotten as much steam as the Arizona rumblings, but it’s also possible Colorado or Colorado State could start a program. Each have lucrative athletic departments and would add a fourth (possibly fifth) college hockey program to the Centennial State.

There are various hurdles those schools would have to jump through. For one, neither has a rink that could compete with those of the NCHC. Plus, CU and CSU would be forced to add another women’s sport due to Title IX, which is easier said than done when it comes to budgeting and logistics.

Could Air Force join?

Geographically, it would make sense for Air Force to become the 10th member of the NCHC. But I don’t see that as likely.

The Falcons compete in the Atlantic Hockey Association, well regarded as college hockey’s easiest conference.

In a given year, the AHA has a handful of quality teams: Air Force, AIC, RIT and Niagara have all been strong in recent memory. But that slate doesn’t compare to an NCHC slate where Air Force would have to face juggernaut after juggernaut (i.e. DU, North Dakota, St. Cloud State).

The Falcons have made the NCAA Tournament seven times since 2007. As a usual contender, they have a good thing going in the AHA — and I’m not sure they’d want to leave it.

It would, however, cut Air Force’s travel costs significantly. The Falcons’ closest conference foes are currently in Pennsylvania, so playing conference games against CC, DU and ASU would be far more affordable.

What if the NCHC doesn’t add anyone?

If the NCHC doesn’t add a team, the league will be at nine teams.

It’s possible the conference could function with an odd number. It would just be difficult when it comes to the NCHC Tournament.

Would only eight of nine reach the postseason? Or would seeds No. 8 and No. 9 battle in a play-in game to reach the NCHC quarterfinals?

If the NCHC did want to stay at an even number, Miami University would likely be on the chopping block. The RedHawks have finished last place in the NCHC standings four times since 2016, finishing no better than seventh.