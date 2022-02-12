After a near comeback on Friday that saw Colorado College outplay No. 12 North Dakota at times, and a short-handed Fighting Hawks squad that only dressed 17 skaters on Saturday, the Tigers thought they had a chance to snag a win in game two.
Instead, North Dakota shut out the Tigers, sweeping the series with a 4-0 victory. It’s their 11th-straight loss to the Fighting Hawks.
“You can’t play one game a weekend,” coach Kris Mayotte told KRDO Radio. “It’s either gone we aren’t very good on the first night, or they do play well Friday night and then we can’t do it again. We are having trouble putting back-to-back games together.”
CC showed flashes in the first period, but they never amounted to anything. And once North Dakota got on the board, the Fighting Hawks were dominant throughout the contest.
“Unfortunately we played like individuals tonight,” Mayotte said. “What I think allowed us to build some momentum last night and kind of be on our toes was we had five guys who trusted what the puck carrier was going to do. When you don’t, you can’t play with pace, you can’t put pressure on teams. You are basically waiting to see what the guy with the puck is going to do.”
With 9:44 left in the first, Ashton Calder snagged the puck and headed down the ice for a breakaway, but as he tried to sneak the puck around Dominic Basse, he lost control and it bounced to the right of the net. Moments later, CC got a point-blank shot from Logan Will that was barely saved by Zach Driscoll.
A loose puck ended up in front of the net, with Driscoll off to the side, but as Will lined up the shot, the senior goalie dove, and was able to block the shot.
North Dakota and CC went back and forth for most of the period, trading good looks, but the Fighting Hawks held an advantage on the power play, which ended up being the difference in the period.
CC didn’t have a power play in the opening frame, while North Dakota had two. The Tigers killed the first, but Dakota Frisch gave North Dakota a 1-0 lead at 12:57, scoring on the second power play after Hugo Blixt was whistled for holding.
“I didn’t mind our start tonight,” Mayotte said. “The first five minutes I thought we started well. It’s our ability to handle adversity throughout a game (that’s an issue).”
Six minutes into the second period, Driscoll made a save on one end, and Matteo Costantini fielded the puck near the boards before getting in front of the CC defense and scoring a goal to give North Dakota a 2-0 lead.
CC got its first power play of the game midway through the second, but couldn’t capitalize. On Friday CC scored two power-play goals on three attempts.
Instead, the Fighting Hawks killed the play, and then a minute later scored their third goal of the game — this one off the stick of Brent Johnson.
North Dakota added a fourth with 14:11 as Jackson Kunz fielded a rebound and slid the puck past Basse.
CC had three power-play chances in the contest, but was never able to score. This is the sixth time the Tigers have been shut out this season.
Up next, CC (7-17-3, 4-12-1) returns home for a series with Miami on Friday and Saturday.