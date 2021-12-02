There's a photo on his dad's desk that Noah Prokop thinks of often. He never met the people in the photo, but they mean a lot to Prokop anyway. Growing up, his dad often referenced them — the Prokop family ancestors who immigrate from France to Canada, and then to America. They served as a lesson in perseverance, a family of farmers that worked hard to improve their lives.

"That taught me the value of imposing your will on everything that you do," Prokop said. "How far hard work can go as long as you put your mind to it. You put the work into it, and everything should work out."

Prokop, a Colorado native, has carried that lesson throughout his life. When he was a kid, his dad, who played DIII hockey at Concordia, took Prokop to an Avalanche game. He doesn't remember all the details — he was six after all — but someone scored a hat trick. And someone else, that six-year-old in the stands, knew he wanted to play hockey.

So he imposed his will.

Prokop worked to improve his skills at a rink in Littleton, and eventually worked his way up to earning a spot at Shattuck-St. Mary's, a private school in Minnesota known for producing professional hockey players.

Prokop left home before his junior year of high school, and headed to Shattuck. He liked the independence, and of course, the hockey.

When it came time for college, Prokop had a couple conversations with Colorado College, but the Tigers just didn't have the facilities to entice a hockey-obsessed teen. Instead, he chose Omaha.

"Being so young, I kind of only thought about the hockey side of it," Prokop said. "The facilities and resources they had were a big factor.

"Dean Blais was the coach at the time, and he's a very well-renowned coach who is known for developing people."

Prokop spent two seasons at Omaha, before entering the transfer portal and heading back towards home, at Colorado College. Now with new facilities, and a new coach who talked to the forward about being able to set the tone for what CC hockey would be for years to come, Prokop's decision to sign with the Tigers was an easy one.

"He's got a vision and he wants to stick to it," Prokop said of coach Kris Mayotte.

On Friday, Prokop will make a homecoming of sorts when the Tigers head to Omaha for a two-game NCHC series against the 10th-ranked Mavericks (11-3).

It will be a tough test for the 2-7-3 Tigers.

"Omaha's very blue collar, hard-nosed group, detail oriented," Prokop said. "They don't make many mistakes." ... "So I think it's gonna be a good test for our group and a good opportunity to improve."

Over the last few days he's fielded texts from friends looking forward to catching up when Prokop is back in town. It's strange squaring off against his former squad, Prokop admits, but it's a good strange.

"It's excitement for me," he said. "I have a lot of people in my corner in Omaha that will be rooting for me.

"A piece of me will always be there, just because over the two years I fell in love with it, fell in love with the people there. Even if the hockey side of it didn't work out."

Prokop has spent his life imposing his will, just like his ancestors in that photo did. But there's another lesson there, one that he's learning now. Originally they taught him that if you work hard, things will go your way. But what he didn't realize at the time was sometimes things don't work at first, but there's something to be said for second chances.

They went from France to Canada, and then started over, coming to America. Sure, Prokop isn't a farmer moving across continents and countries, but he's starting over, too.

At CC, he's got a second chance.

"(I get to be) a part of something special, and kind of setting the ground foundation for years to come at CC," Prokop said. "And having this be a new beginning for the program."