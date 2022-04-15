Less than a week after conference member Denver won the NCAA Tournament, the NCHC released its 2022-23 league schedule.
The Colorado College Tigers, who finished seventh in the eight-team conference, is once again playing a challenging slate.
That schedule includes teams like DU and Minnesota Duluth, who played each other in the regional finals for a spot in the Frozen Four.
CC opens its season on Nov. 4 and 5 against UMD. The Bulldogs didn’t come to Colorado Springs last season, so this will be their first series against the Tigers at Ed Robson Arena. During the 2021-22 season, CC and UMD played early on the calendar as well, with UMD winning the first matchup on Nov. 12, 5-0, and the teams tying 0-0 on Nov. 13.
CC follows the UMD series up by hitting the road to play Miami (Ohio), a team the Tigers swept in four games last season, winning the final two in overtime.
The Tigers play UMD, St. Cloud State, Omaha, Western Michigan and Denver four times, while taking on Miami and North Dakota twice.
CC will play Denver in the historic battle for the Gold Pan starting on Jan. 28 at Magness Arena. The two teams play again the following weekend on Feb. 4 at Ed Robson Arena.
The Pioneers and Tigers will once again close the regular-season against each other. The final series takes place on March 3 at DU, and on March 4, hosted by CC.
The NCHC playoffs are scheduled to begin March 10, and the Frozen Faceoff concludes on March 17 and 18 in St. Paul, Minnesota.