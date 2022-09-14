The Colorado College Tigers will end 2022 on TV.

The school announced Wednesday that KRDO NewsChannel 13 will broadcast the Tigers’ home game against Princeton on Saturday, Dec. 31 from Ed Robson Arena at 4 p.m.

This isn’t the first time the station has televised CC hockey. KRDO broadcast last year’s season opener, as the Tigers fell 2-1 to St. Lawrence.

In addition to televising the Princeton game, KRDO NewsRadio (105.5 FM, 1240 AM, 92.5 FM) will have radio broadcasts from every Colorado College home and away game. Ken Landau will be back in the booth for his 16th season as the “Voice of the Tigers.”

KRDO will also have coverage of the Tigers on its evening newscasts throughout the week, and Landau will host the Coach Kris Mayotte Radio Show on select Tuesday nights, starting in October.

“We are proud to highlight our continued partnership with the KRDO Networks,” Colorado College senior associate athletic director Scott Lowenberg said. “The coverage area for our fans is perfect and when you add the internet stream, every CC Hockey fan from Colorado Springs to Los Angeles to New York to Canada to Sweden can hear our broadcasts.

“KRDO’s coverage of CC Hockey on its TV and Radio Networks is an outstanding opportunity to showcase our program to not only our local fans, but also to the thousands of additional viewers and listeners of KRDO. This has been a great partnership.”

Colorado College begins the 2022-23 regular season at home on Oct. 7 against Alaska-Anchorage. The Tigers will face Air Force in an exhibition six days prior on Oct. 1.