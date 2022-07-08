Incoming Colorado College freshman Noah Laba was drafted in the fourth round of the NHL draft on Friday, as the New York Rangers made him the 111th overall selection.
The 6-foot-2, 191-pound forward from Northville, Mich., is the first Tigers player drafted since Dominic Basse in 2019 and the highest from the program taken since Gustav Olofsson was the 46th overall pick in 2013.
The Rangers will hold Laba’s rights for 3-4 years if he elects to attend CC. If he signs immediately, he would not be eligible to play in college.
“We are excited for Noah and his family,” Colorado College coach Kris Mayotte said in a press release. “Noah is obviously a very talented hockey player, but he is also an incredibly hard worker and a great person. Rangers fans are going to love this pick in a few years because Noah has all the characteristics that you need when building a championship team.”
Laba spent the past two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League.
“Obviously growing up playing hockey you dream about getting drafted in the NHL, this is definitely a dream come true,” Laba said. “It was pretty surreal, I didn’t know if I would get drafted at all or where I would go. It was exciting to get the call. I was speechless. The Rangers have a pretty special organization, especially playing at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.”