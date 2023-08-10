It's Block C at Colorado College, the third of three summer sessions that take place in between regular academic school years.

Sophomore Kaidan Mbereko is working on his business major and is currently taking Calculus.

"It's pretty tough," he said with a smile.

Mbereko, a goalie whose .925 save percentage ranked at the top of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference last season, is also getting back to work on the ice as one of the key returners for a Colorado College Tigers hockey team that was one win shy of an NCHC title a season ago.

After finishing the regular season on an 0-11-2 run, the Tigers rattled off a trio of wins to put them into the finals of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in March. Their "Cinderella" run ended with a 3-0 loss to St. Cloud State.

Those last three wins set the tone for what's possible this season.

"We're a little bit hungry, obviously last year didn't end the way we wanted it to," Mbereko said. "We had that success at the end and we obviously had what it took to win but just not enough. Going in the offseason, like I said, we're really hungry. We want to grow as individuals and be our best selves at all times."

Returning sophomore forward Noah Laba echoed the sentiment.

"During that skid, during the year we just stuck to our process," he said. "That's kind of our mindset going into the summer and into training, just keep outworking everybody, keep training hard in the weight room, on the ice. Obviously, we showed that we can beat anybody and it gave us some belief."

Much like Laba, CC head coach Kris Mayotte saw the team's positives even during the skid. The Tigers had the best defensive team in the conference, had the best penalty kill in the conference and the best goalie in the conference, he said.

The problem was the offense. During the 13-game skid, CC only scored 13 goals and the Tigers had the conference's worst goals per game average at 1.54. Over the course of the season, the Tigers scored 79 goals and allowed 99.

Colorado College will attempt to improve that goal differential without the services of forward Hunter McKown, who led CC in goals with 21. That placed him sixth in goals scored in the conference. McKown also led the NCAA in power play goals with 14 during the regular season and conference tournament play. In March, he accepted a three-year, entry-level contract to play with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL.

While McKown's 21 goals led CC by a wide margin, points, which accounts for goals and assists, were another story. Laba accounted for 22 points, scoring 11 goals and recording the same number of assists.

Between Laba, other returners, and a stellar group of freshmen who have proven they can put the puck in the back of the net, Mayotte believes this year's Tigers can reverse last year's totals, scoring near 100 goals and allowing just the 79.

"We believe we have one, the returners that they've put in the work over the summer, they'll take a step," Mayotte said. "And then our freshman class it's what they do. They score goals. They're prolific goal scorers in their entire career. We have Bret Link comes in having scored 28 goals, (Zaccharya) Wisdom comes in having scored 28 goals last year, Max Burkholder defenseman led all of USHL defensemen in scoring."

The goal is the keep the great defensive foundation and infuse the scoring proficiency of the team's new players, Mayotte said.

"We have the right class coming in at the right time where I think our team is ready to take that step," he said.

Mayotte is looking for 20 wins, a mark CC has not reached since the 2010-2011 season, and a spot in the NCAA tournament if all goes as planned.

"If we can get the type of scoring that we believe we should get, I see us, we're looking at can we get to 20 wins this year. And in this league if you get to 20 or 21 wins, there's only one team to get that number that doesn't make the NCAA tournament even as an auto bid. So that's our goal and we think we have that potential," he said.