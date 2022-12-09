All Colorado College’s hockey team needed was some inspiration from Rick Astley on Friday.

The fans at Ed Robson Arena resoundingly chose Astley’s smash hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” as the song of the game midway through the second period of CC’s game against Omaha. The Tigers had allowed three unanswered goals and trailed as the song blared through the arena.

Astley’s lyrics resonated with the Tigers apparently — they never gave up, they never let the home fans down and certainly never deserted the task at hand.

CC scored four goals in the third period to win 6-4.

“When we were playing the right way, I liked what we were doing,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “I give a lot of credit to our guys. Even though we gave up the lead, they went back to doing what we were asking them to do.”

The Tigers (7-9-1) had all the energy to start the game.

They scored two goals in the game’s first 13 minutes to take an early 2-0 lead. Those goals came from Connor Mayer and Patrick Cozzi.

But Omaha had the next swing. The Mavericks scored three goals in a row to take the lead in the middle of the second period.

Omaha scored twice in the period and drew a couple of penalties, while CC saw Cozzi get injured. Things were spiraling in the wrong direction for CC, but the Tigers still had confidence after their stellar start.

“We just needed to get out of that period,” Mayotte said. “We knew what we wanted to do. We knew that we could execute.”

CC’s performance in the third period was reminiscent of its start.

Hunter McKown stole a puck in the attacking zone and finished on a breakaway to even it up at 3-3. McKown scored again just a few minutes later to give CC its first lead since the second period.

The Mavericks didn’t go down easily, though. Omaha evened the game just minutes after McKown’s second goal.

But the Tigers didn’t let the momentum swing drain them. Tyler Coffey scored and CC retook the lead.

Omaha pulled its goaltender with about three minutes remaining, and shortly after, McKown completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal.

Mayotte told McKown before the third period to fire at the net — and the junior forward listened. It marked CC’s first hat trick since McKown scored three against Miami in February.

“It was a huge individual effort by Hunter,” Mayotte said. “I told him before the period starts you have to shoot pucks.”

After being passive on the forecheck in the second period, the Tigers switched to a more aggressive strategy — the same one they used in the first period. It paid dividends for them, as they outscored Omaha 4-1 in the game’s final 20 minutes.

“We wanted to put them on their heels, so that was big,” McKown said.

Even after so much went wrong in the second period, the Tigers never bowed out and found a way to win.

“That’s something that we have worked on a lot the last few years,” McKown said. “It was big to see that resilience. A lot of things went wrong that didn’t need to go wrong, so for us to stay in it was big to see.”

The Tigers improved to 5-3-1 in Friday games, while they are 2-6-0 on Saturdays. They have collected conference wins against Minnesota Duluth (twice) and now Omaha to start series.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Mayotte said earlier in the week closing out series will be a focus for his group as the second half of the season nears — and what better way to do that than against a quality conference opponent?

“The biggest thing is, in our own heads, we don’t want to make it a big thing that Saturdays aren’t what we’re shining at right now,” McKown said. “Just take the confidence from Friday nights and stick to that same game plan.”