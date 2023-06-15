Well, it’s been almost three months since Colorado College’s 2022-23 season ended.

The second one of Kristofer Mayotte’s tenure was a sizable leap, as the Tigers reached the NCHC title game and defeated a handful of ranked opponents.

Even though there are still a few months until the Tigers begin their 2023-24 campaign, here’s a look at some of the most intriguing series:

Denver (home on Nov. 4, March 8; at Denver on Nov. 3, March 9)

DU won the 2022-23 Gold Pan series four games to one, but that record is sort of deceiving: The Tigers were competitive in each one.

CC competed better than it did in each of the previous losses before it finally won at the right time — the NCHC semifinals. A power-play goal from Hunter McKown and heroics in net from Kaidan Mbereko allowed CC to beat DU 1-0 in St. Paul — CC’s first win over DU since early 2021.

Both teams lost key players this offseason. For CC, Hunter McKown signed with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets and several others left for the transfer portal. And Denver saw Magnus Chrona, Justin Lee, Carter Mazur and others join the pro ranks.

Between both rosters seeing changes and CC’s recent upset win in the NCHC tourney, this year’s Gold Pan series should be even more notable than usual.

Arizona State (home on Dec. 1, 2)

One of college hockey’s newer programs, Arizona State, has become a consistently strong team.

A year ago, the Sun Devils went on a downward spiral and finished 18-21-0. Injuries plagued ASU, which earned wins over Minnesota and North Dakota in the first half of the season.

CC and ASU played a series in Tempe last year, with the Sun Devils winning both games. The Sun Devils combined for 11 goals in the two wins.

The schools have battled in almost every year of ASU’s program existence (founded in 2015), and CC has won just twice.

Making this series more interesting, Arizona State just submitted its application to join the NCHC, per the Grand Forks Herald.

ASU applied for membership in 2016 but was turned away. But with a new barn, Mullett Arena, and better seasons recently, the Sun Devils could be a strong candidate in this cycle.

North Dakota (at UND on Dec. 8, 9; home on Feb. 16, 17)

In CC’s season of growth last year, the Tigers beat every conference opponent once — except for North Dakota.

Granted, CC and UND battled in only one series, with the Fighting Hawks winning one game in overtime and tying in the other. Still, it feels like a missed opportunity for the Tigers, who struggled to collect a win against a UND team that was down for its standard (UND finished 18-15-6 and outside the top 20).

North Dakota’s roster will see an overhaul in this offseason, as eight Fighting Hawks signed pro contracts. But they were buyers in the transfer portal, snatching seven players, including former Omaha forward Cameron Berg, a New York Islanders draft pick.

It’s hard to predict anything about North Dakota with such a reloaded roster, but if past seasons are an indicator, the Fighting Sioux will be competitive. At least CC gets four chances at them this time.

Minnesota (at Minn on Jan. 7, 8)

Arguably the most marquee opponent on CC’s schedule is Minnesota. The Golden Gophers have won five national championships, and finished as NCAA runners up in 2023.

Minnesota returns incoming sophomore Logan Cooley, a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2022-23. Cooley, who was picked third overall to the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Draft, brings key skill and experience back to Minneapolis, in addition to the rest of Minnesota’s deep roster.

CC and Minnesota last played in 2019-20, when the Tigers and Golden Gophers split a series at Broadmoor World Arena. This time, the Tigers will venture to Minnesota’s 3M Arena, one of college hockey’s most raucous venues.

St. Cloud State (home on Feb. 2, 3)

SCSU has a target on its back after winning the NCHC title game in 2022-23. The Huskies routed CC 3-0 and snatched the NCAA tourney berth away from the Tigers.

The Tigers struggled to generate offense in that game, but CC’s other games against SCSU should give it hope.

The Tigers narrowly lost in the first of five games in November 2022 before they upset the No. 3 Huskies on the road in January. But in the other two-regular season losses, SCSU outscored the Tigers 9-0.

SCSU lost six players to the professional ranks in the 2022-23 offseason, including former Tiger Grant Cruikshank. The Huskies will be a new-look squad next year, but if their five consecutive NCAA tourney appearances are any indication, they’ll still be tough.