Kris Mayotte has wanted one thing from his team all season: A complete weekend.
Some weeks the Colorado College Tigers performed well on Friday, and other weeks it was Saturday. But they couldn’t put the two together.
Until this weekend, that is.
After winning in overtime against Miami on Friday, the Tigers did it again on Saturday as Matthew Gleason netted a game winner in the extra period for a 3-2 win and sweep at Ed Robson Arena.
“I’m happy for our guys,” Mayotte said to KRDO radio. “They earned it this week. They worked hard in practice, and they got the reward.”
CC has lost nine games this season by one goal. So, being the victor in two close contests against Miami is a huge step forward, according to Mayotte.
“We’re in the business to win,” he said. “And it’s hard, I’m sure, for outsiders to see that growth even through the losses. But our guys believe it. And they know when they do things the right way they can be a really good hockey team.”
On Saturday, the Tigers got on the scoreboard first.
Jackson Jutting skated behind the net with the puck on his stick and found Tyler Coffey waiting in the perfect spot. Jutting fired the puck to Coffey and Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson didn’t have time to react as Coffey’s shot sailed into the net. The goal, which came with 8:55 left in the frame, gave CC a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.
The Tigers also killed off the first two minutes of a 5-minute power play, after Tommy Middleton was called for contact to the head.
In Friday’s meeting, Miami scored all three of its goals with cross-ice seam passes, but during the first power play, CC was able to correct their coverage.
But Miami was still able to score on the power play as the second period began. Matt Barry sent the puck toward the net with 52 seconds gone by in the frame. Chase Gresock was able to get his stick on it, redirecting the puck into the net and tying things up at 1-1.
Miami got another goal before the period was over, taking a 2-1 lead over CC.
Hampus Rydqvist took a long shot as Ryan Savage screened Matt Vernon, limiting his vision and helping Rydqvist to score with 12:42 gone by in the frame.
Then, in the third period, Coffey netted his second goal of the night to tie things up once more.
The sophomore dug the puck out of the corner, and advanced toward the net. Miami’s defense backed off, leaving Coffey with enough space to shoot and score.
The rest of the third went by with opportunities on both sides, but neither squad could net the game winner.
Once overtime began, it took just 27 seconds for Gleason to score — his ninth of the season and first since Dec. 11.
With the win, CC picks up four points in the NCHC standings.
Up next, the Tigers go on the road to play No. 8 St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday before closing out the regular season against No. 3 Denver on March 4 and 5.