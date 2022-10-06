Heading into its season-opening series against Alaska-Anchorage, Colorado College doesn't have a clear No. 1 in goal.

Senior Matt Vernon and freshman Kaidan Mbereko will each start a game this weekend, CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said.

“If you look at both of their careers, they’ve both found a way to win a job,” Mayotte said. “Now they have to find a way to go against each other and win another one. That’s good for them; it’s going to make them better goalies.”

Vernon played 16 games for the Tigers a year ago and started 13. His .908 save percentage in 2021-22 was a career best, allowing 2.80 goals per game.

Originally from Aspen, Mbereko most recently played for the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League. Mbereko posted an 18-11-3 record for the Stars, earning him a spot for Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championships.

Though three years apart in age, Mayotte said the goalies have complementary skill sets.

“They’re very similar in their size, athleticism and the way they play,” Mayotte said.

Colorado College’s exhibition against Air Force didn’t make things easier for Mayotte: Both goaltenders excelled in the Tigers’ 5-1 win.

Vernon and Mbereko each played roughly 30 minutes, combining for just one goal allowed. Vernon made 17 saves and surrendered Air Force's lone goal, while Mbereko tallied 15 saves.

On a night when Air Force had seven power plays, the goalies did their part in stymieing the Falcons’ attack.

“They were definitely good in that setting,” Mayotte said after the exhibition.

This isn’t Vernon’s first time battling for playing time at the collegiate level. Vernon saw fewer starts last year, as sophomore Dominic Basse — who has since transferred — played in 25 games.

Competition didn’t faze him then, and Mayotte doesn’t think it’s bothering him now.

“He just shows up to work and does his job,” Mayotte said. “The guys that work for their opportunities, when they get it, they know how to handle it. That’s been Vern since we’ve known him.”

Mayotte said there isn’t a No. 1 in goal right now, but that could change. Ultimately, the coach believes the position battle will help the goalies — and the team as a whole — improve.

“It’s going to make them better and make our team better, pushing each other and competing,” Mayotte said.

A glimpse at the Seawolves

Alaska-Anchorage made a statement in its first regular season series, beating No. 14 Western Michigan 3-1 Saturday.

Not only was it the Seawolves’ first game of the 2022-23 season, it was their first game since 2020. UAA disbanded its program that year due to reductions in state funding but announced plans to reinstate it in 2021.

UAA couldn’t win game two of the series, falling 5-1 Sunday, but winning even one game against a ranked opponent — and one of CC’s NCHC foes — is impressive.

“It’s going to be a challenge for us,” Mayotte said. “They work really hard; they play with an identity. They have the ability to make plays, and they play fast.

“You have to be prepared.”

Power play was a strength for UAA in its opening weekend, as the Seawolves went 2-for-6.

After holding Air Force 0-for-7 on power plays in the exhibition, CC will look to replicate its special teams success against a team that excels with a man advantage.

“I think just focusing on our system really,” senior defenseman Bryan Yoon said. “Just making sure we get them into pressure when we are supposed to and killing plays when we can.”

There’s another way CC hopes to neutralize UAA’s power play: Commit fewer penalties.

“We had to kill too many penalties against Air Force, and that’s something we’re addressing this week,” Mayotte said. “But you’re always going to take penalties, so you have to make sure that your kill is tuned in.”

Puck drop of Game 1 will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ed Robson Arena, and Game 2 will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.