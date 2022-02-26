Veeti Miettinen, Sam Hentges and Micah Miller each scored a goal and recorded an assist as St. Cloud State topped Colorado College 6-2 on Saturday at the National Hockey Center to complete the sweep.
Nolan Walker, Josh Luedtke and Kevin Fitzgerald scored the other three goals for the Huskies.
For CC, Tyler Coffey and Stanley Cooley each scored in the third period. The Tigers recorded just nine shots in the first two frames and finished the game with 33 shots to St. Cloud’s 58.
Up next, CC finishes up the regular season with a two-game series against Denver on Friday and Saturday.