Senior Night is always a bittersweet affair. But for Colorado College coach Kris Mayotte, this Friday’s celebration against No. 3 Denver at Ed Robson Arena means even more.
Not only are Bryan Yoon, Jackson Ross, Brian Hawkinson and Hugo Blixt his first crop of seniors at CC, but they’ve also helped the first-year head coach set a blueprint he hopes will define his tenure at CC.
“Quite honestly, they’ve meant everything,” Mayotte said. “When our staff sat down this summer and mapped out what it means to be a Tiger, I don’t think we could have picked four better guys to represent that.”
Maintaining that Tiger belief system hasn’t always been easy. The season has been about what you’d expect from a team starting a rebuild. CC is 9-20-3, and 6-15-5 in a challenging NCHC, with highs – a season sweep of Miami – and lows – the Tigers have themselves been swept six times.
But now, Mayotte says his group has developed a confidence that wasn’t there early in the year. It also wouldn’t have appeared at all if it wasn’t for the four seniors setting an example.
“I do think we have a belief that we can go in and beat anybody when we play our game, and I think that’s important,” Mayotte said. “The next step is that that has to turn into execution and performance.”
The Tigers will look to bridge the gap between belief and results this weekend as they close the regular season with a series against Denver.
The Pioneers were dominant when the teams met in January, shutting out CC nine goals to zero over the weekend.
Leading the way for DU was Cole Guttman, who scored three goals in the two games. The senior captain has 14 goals and 22 assists on the season. Bobby Brink continues to top the stat sheet for the Pioneers with 50 points (13 goals, 37 assists), followed by Carter Savoie, Guttman and Brett Stapley with 36 points a piece. Brink’s 37 assists is also the team-high, while Cameron Wright leads in scoring with 19 goals.
For CC, it’s Hunter McKown atop the stat sheet with 20 points (13 goals and 7 assists), followed by Logan Will with 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists), and Stanley Cooley with 15 (4 goals, 11 assists).
Despite the lopsided results the last time CC met Denver, Mayotte feels good about his team going into Friday’s contest. In part because those team leaders – McKown, Will and Cooley – are all underclassmen, and they’ve had a lot of time to mature since then.
“What we have to realize is that what happened on January 21st and 22nd has nothing to do with (Friday),” Mayotte said. “It is a completely different situation, a completely different opportunity. We are two different teams, and we’ve grown a lot since then.”
CC hosts Denver on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and closes the series at Magness Arena in Denver on Saturday at 7 p.m.