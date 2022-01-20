Kris Mayotte has fond memories of his rivalry with Rensselaer during his college days playing hockey at Union.
But the CC hockey coach admits that rivalry doesn’t have anything on the one Colorado College shares with Denver.
“It’s not to the level of this one, but you know, they were always fun,” he said. “You always got a little bit more excited. You got a little more amped, and a little more detailed. And it’s the same here, it’s bragging rights and we are playing for a trophy.”
On Friday, Mayotte will head to Denver with the Tigers for his first game against DU as CC’s head coach.
“It’s a big deal,” he said.
It’s also the second-longest running series between two opponents, behind Michigan and Michigan State. Colorado College and Denver have played 328 times, with DU holding a 186-121-21 advantage overall.
To add fuel to the CC fire, No. 5 Denver is sitting in second place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, while the Tigers are tied with Omaha for sixth.
Despite the ranking and gap in the standings, Mayotte sees his team on par with Denver.
“The conference is loaded with good teams, and the thing is, we think we are one of them,” he said. “So, you know we want to push and we obviously want to climb in the standings.”
Mayotte is confident in his team’s ability, but the Pioneers will certainly be favored based on records, rankings and last year’s results - DU won three games to CC’s one. Adding another challenge, the Tigers are coming off a COVID pause that forced them to postpone the series against Western Michigan.
Prior to that, CC won three games in a row, and had a series sweep against Miami, its first of the season.
“It wasn’t good timing,” Mayotte said of the pause. “We came off our holiday break and came back refreshed and I thought we came back really energized, really detailed and really hungry. I think that showed against Miami. Unfortunately, the shutdown came at an inopportune time. But it’s never an opportune time.”
Attention to detail will be key for the Tigers against DU, something that Mayotte and his coaching staff have been preaching in practice.
The team’s ability to score and create turnovers are two of DU’s strengths, Mayotte said.
The Pioneers are averaging 4.7 goals per game, which leads the country, while CC averages 2.6.
“I think for us, it is all about managing the game, managing the puck and being a tough team to play against,” Mayotte said. “They are going to create offense because of the talent they have. We can’t create any of our own problems.”
CC’s defense will have its hands full with a DU team that averages 37.2 shots per game. The Pioneers also have two players - Bobby Brink and Carter Savoie - in the top ten nationally for points per game with 1.46 and 1.45, respectively.
CC’s goalie, Dominic Basse has put together a string of solid games, with six goals given up and 77 saves over his last three appearances.
His performance against Miami earned the sophomore goalie of the week honors in the NCHC. Meanwhile, Tyler Coffey’s hat trick in game one of the series against Miami earned him forward of the week, and Nicklas Andrews was named defenseman of the week.
The Tigers and the Pioneers start their series on Friday at 8 p.m. in Denver at Magness Arena. The game will also be televised on CBS Sports Network. Game two will be at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“I’m really excited to have them come to our new building and to have Robson bumping,” Mayotte said. “What really excites us the most is bringing this rivalry to campus for the first time.”