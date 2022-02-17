It’s been a while since the Colorado College Tigers traveled to North Dakota and felt like they could leave with a win, but last weekend, that’s exactly the mentality coach Kris Mayotte and his squad had.
The result didn’t materialize, but Mayotte still sees it as a step in the right direction.
“I don’t know how many times in the past few years CC has gone up to North Dakota and had that type of feeling. So that is a positive step for us, a big step for us,” he said. “It didn’t turn into the result we wanted, but the fact that we could get there, mentally, that is a good sign.”
Now, with six games left on the regular-season calendar, and a five-game losing streak looming over their heads, the Tigers are looking to take that feeling and turn it into results.
“We have to be able to hit repeat on that type of feeling and that type of identity and turn it into better execution,” Mayotte said. “Belief is a good thing, but if you can’t turn it into execution, then it really doesn’t matter.”
This weekend, CC welcomes the Miami RedHawks to Ed Robson arena for a two-game series. On Jan. 7 and 8, CC traveled to Miami and enjoyed its lone sweep of the season.
Those two victories serve as a jolt of confidence for the Tigers, and according to Mayotte, they’ve put together a solid string of practices this week.
“This is a team we’ve had good results against, so that hopefully gives our group a confidence boost,” Mayotte said. “But the most important thing is that we play the way we play, no matter who our opponent is.”
Consistency is key for the Tigers with the postseason rapidly approaching, but it’s also something they’ve struggled to find.
That’s why Mayotte makes sure to emphasize things like the positive feeling his team had against North Dakota. When the results of CC’s hard work aren’t showing up in the form of wins, it’s easy for players to try and do things differently. But the Tigers, he says, have to stick to their game plan and identity.
“They want to buy in, they want to believe, but they play to win and when playing a certain way hasn’t produced wins, it’s only natural to want to try something else,” Mayotte said. “You feel like, ‘Hey, maybe there is a different way.’ So, you just have to fight against that.”
The series against Miami — the NCHC’s last-place team — is a good opportunity for the Tigers to pick up a win, or two, before closing the season with two more top-tier opponents.
After the Miami series they travel to No. 8 St. Cloud State, and then have one home game and one road game against No. 3 Denver.
CC hosts Miami on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ed Robson Arena.