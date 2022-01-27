Kris Mayotte didn’t have much to be happy about last weekend after his Colorado College team got shut out twice and swept by Denver, but there was one bright spot.
His goalies.
In an up-and-down season, where CC followed up it’s best series (two wins over Miami) with its worst (Denver), the play of Dominic Basse and Matt Vernon has been consistent. Something the rest of the Tigers are looking to find themselves.
“It might be the most important position in sports,” Mayotte said of a hockey goaltender. “It gives you a chance every night or it doesn’t really give you a chance. And we’ve been fortunate that we’ve had good goalie play from both of our guys this year.”
Mayotte, a former goalie himself, knows how crucial having capable goalies will be for the Tigers going forward, both in their weekend’s series against Omaha, and through the remainder of the season.
“A team plays differently if they have confidence in the guy in net,” he said. “It allows you to play a little bit more free. You don’t feel you have to be perfect.”
In 18 games Basse has a .900 save percentage, and Vernon has a .928 save percentage in 10 games.
This weekend, when CC (6-13-3, 3-8-1 NCHC) hosts No. 16 Omaha (15-9-0, 5-6-0 NCHC), the Tigers will look to find other bright spots, outside of their goalie play.
Since they split with Omaha on Dec. 3 and 4., Mayotte says a lot has changed about the Tigers. One improvement has been their ability to create and capitalize on scoring chances.
“Taking last weekend out of it, I think our puck management has been much better,” Mayotte said. “And I think the biggest part is that our offensive game continues to improve.
“I know we are coming off a weekend where we didn’t score, but prior to that, we’ve kind of found our momentum a little bit and our swagger on the offensive side.”
Logan Will leads the Tigers with 14 points (five goals, nine assists), and Matthew Gleason is right behind him with 13 points (five goals, eight assists). Meanwhile, four other players have at least 10 points.
Last time they played Omaha, Gleason, Will, Hunter McKown Jackson Jutting, Tommy Middleton and Brian Hawkinson all scored for the Tigers.
Defensively, the Tigers will be tasked with limiting Omaha’s leading offensive player, Taylor Ward, who has 15 goals and 12 assists this season. The senior is eighth in the country in goals per game, averaging .62.
The two-game series starts Friday at 7 p.m. at Ed Robson Arena and concludes Saturday at 6 p.m.