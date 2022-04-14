Minnesota’s Grant Cruikshank, who was captain for the Colorado College Tigers in 2020-2021, announced he is transferring once again. The forward will play for St. Cloud State next season. CC’s Dominic Basse, also committed to transfer to St. Cloud, earlier in the week. The two will reunite on their new team.
Basse, a sophomore goaltender, was 10-26-3 with a 3.21 GAA average during his two seasons at CC.
With Basse’s departure, the Tigers will have three remaining goalies on the roster: Matt Vernon, who split time with Basse this season, Jake Begley, and incoming freshman Kaidan Mbereko.
In addition to Basse, sophomore Jackson Jutting also announced his departure from CC, transferring to Bemidji State.
Four other players are reportedly currently in the transfer portal, but have yet to sign with another squad: Marc Pasemko, Cooper Fenterstock, Hugo Blixt and Jackson Ross.