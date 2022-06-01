CC hockey

St. Lawrence goaltender Emil Zetterquist makes a save on a shot by Colorado College forward Brian Hawkinson during the second period Friday at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs.

 Photos by Christian Murdock, The Gazette

Colorado College hockey’s non conference schedule, which was released Wednesday, includes familiar opponents from last season, as well as some from further back.

“We are excited to announce our upcoming non-conference schedule," coach Kris Mayotte said in a press release. "We made a conscious effort to schedule programs, for this year and in the future, that our fans have interest in seeing, as well as a focus on the Western part of the country."

The Tigers will open regular-season play against Alaska Anchorage on Oct. 7 and 8 at Ed Robson Arena. The two teams previously played in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association together from 1993-2013. Their most recent meeting was in 2018, when they split the two-game series.

CC’s first road series will be at St. Lawrence, a team the Tigers faced last season, losing one game and tying the other.

CC will then travel to play Arizona State. The Tigers and the Sun Devils have played six times, the most recent last season. They split, with CC dropping the first game and winning the second. The Tigers are 2-3-1 against ASU, dating back to 2017.

Air Force comes Robson on Oct. 28, and the Tigers head to Cadet Ice Arena, before CC jumps into conference play, the following weekend.

CC will look to defend the Pikes Peak Trophy, which the Tigers have won four years in a row.

The Tigers will then play five NCHC opponents before hosting Princeton on Dec. 30 and 31 to end the season, and complete nonconference play.

