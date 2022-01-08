It’s been nearly two years since Colorado College completed a series sweep.

The last time it happened was February of 2020, when the Tigers topped Air Force twice in a row.

But on Saturday, CC was able to break the streak, defeating Miami (Ohio) for the second night, this time with a 4-3 advantage.

“We didn't make it easy on ourselves, that’s for sure,” coach Kris Mayotte said on KRDO radio following the game. “It was a different game for us out there tonight, and it took us a little while to adjust to that. We were still playing last night’s game in a different one tonight … But our guys continued to battle. At no point was it easy.”

On paper, things shouldn’t have worked out for CC. Matthew Gleason exited in the first period with an injury, and then in the second frame, both Noah Prokop and Danny Weight were assessed major penalties, keeping them off the ice for the remainder of the game. CC also had 34 minutes of penalties on the game.

“They found a way for the second-straight night, and found a way to stick with it and come back,” Mayotte told KRDO.

Every time Miami scored, CC had an answer, and usually had it quickly.

To start the game, the RedHawks scored with about two minutes gone by, when Jack Olmstead netted a goal after rebounding an attempt by John Sladic.

Hunter McKown answered a minute later, sneaking a shot under the crossbar to tie things at 1-1.

Miami regained the lead with 12:22 left in the first as PJ Fletcher passed to Joe Cassetti, who then quickly passed it back to Fletcher for a tip-in goal.

This time, it took CC a bit longer to even things up, but the Tigers seemed to dominate most of the period, controlling the puck after the score. They held a 12-1 shot advantage to end the period.

Eventually, they broke through when Bryan Yoon found Ray Christy for his first goal of the season.

“I couldn’t be happier for Ray Christy,” Mayotte said on KRDO. “The main thing that has been impressive with him is that he has continued to work.”

After Miami’s Fletcher and CC’s Nicklas Andrews traded goals to tie things at 3 in the second frame, it was Christy who scored the game winner.

In the second period, prior to the two goals, CC was able to kill a 5-minute major without allowing Miami to even register a shot. Then, as the period ended, the Tigers played through another major, without giving up a goal.

Finally, with 6:31 left in the third, CC took the lead for the first time.

Jordan Biro threaded a pass from behind the net to Christy, who fired over the shoulder of Miami goalie Ludvig Persson for what ended up being the difference-making goal.

Dominic Basse made two crucial saves in the final 10 seconds. Miami had pulled its goalie to have an extra attacker.

Basse finished with 14 saves, and CC held a 32-17 shots-on-goal advantage.

With the win, CC improves to 6-11-3, and 3-6-1 in conference play. The Tigers return to Ed Robson arena on Friday for a two-game series with Western Michigan.