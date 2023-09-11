Colorado College sophomore goaltender Kaidan Mbereko was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's preseason All-Conference team Monday.

Mbereko got the nod alongside North Dakota's Jackson Blake and Riese Gaber, Denver's Massimo Rizzo and Sean Behrens and St. Cloud State's Jack Peart. Blake, Rizzo and Gaber represent the forwards, and Peart and Behrens round out the defenders.

As a freshman last season, Mbereko posted a .925 save percentage, which led the NCHC. His goals-against average was 2.30, which was third in the conference. The Aspen native also had four shutouts, which was tied for the conference lead. In conference play, he recorded a .930 save percentage and a 2.26 GAA. He was named NCHC goaltender of the month twice and rookie of the month once and was instrumental in the Tigers run to the 2023 NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship.