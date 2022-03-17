Colorado College goaltender, Dominic Basse has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald.

Basse, a sophomore, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 6-6 goalie started 23 games this season for the Tigers, posting a 3.23 goals against average and a .888 save percentage. He had a 6-15-2 record in the net.

Basse split time with junior Matt Vernon, who started 13 contests for CC, and appeared in 19 games.