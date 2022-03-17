02_04_22 cc wm01761.jpg

Colorado College goaltender Dominic Basse (22) guards the net against Western Michigan during the third period Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Colorado College goaltender, Dominic Basse has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald.

Basse, a sophomore, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 6-6 goalie started 23 games this season for the Tigers, posting a 3.23 goals against average and a .888 save percentage. He had a 6-15-2 record in the net.

Basse split time with junior Matt Vernon, who started 13 contests for CC, and appeared in 19 games. 

