No. 11 St. Cloud State was able to top Colorado College 4-1 thanks to three power-play goals on Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
“When they make the power play look as easy as they did, it can be deflating,” coach Kris Mayotte said in a press release. “We are here to win games, and it’s tough to do that when you give up three power-play goals.”
Sam Hentges was responsible for two of those goals, and Spencer Meier scored the third power-play goal. Easton Brodzinski also scored for the Huskies. His goal came on even strength.
Logan Will scored CC’s only goal.
CC and St. Cloud play again on Friday at 6 p.m.