Colorado College dropped game two of its road series at Arizona State Saturday, losing 6-1.
The Sun Devils dominated the game from puck drop, scoring the game’s first five goals.
Their first came on a 5-on-3 opportunity just over two minutes into the game. They doubled their lead later in the period to make it 2-0 at the end of the first.
ASU scored two goals in the second period before scoring the first goal of the third period, giving the Sun Devils a 5-0 lead.
CC finally got on the scoreboard two minutes into the third period on a goal from Noah Prokop, but that was all of the Tigers’ offense. Plus, Arizona State scored one more goal in the final minutes to make it a five-goal win.
CC went 0-for-5 on the power play, while ASU went 2-for-3. Freshman Kaidan Mbereko picked up the loss in goal, bringing his record to 1-2.
The Tigers are 2-4 and have lost four games in a row.
The Tigers will look to get back into the win column next week with a series against Air Force Friday and Saturday. Friday’s game will be at CC’s Ed Robson Arena. Saturday’s will be at Air Force’s Cadet Ice Arena.