Colorado College coach Kristofer Mayotte is reaping the benefits of his improved hockey team.

Mayotte received a two-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season on Thursday. His previous contract was set to expire in 2026.

"Kris is a special and complete coach,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine said. “He is an elite recruiter and talent developer and has quickly become a valued member of this entire community. He has built an incredible staff, and we feel strongly that he is the right person to lead our program to chase championships. We couldn’t be more excited about the future.”

Mayotte helped lead CC to the NCHC championship game in the 2022-23 season, his second at the program. The Tigers finished the year 13-22-3, defeating five nationally-ranked opponents throughout the year.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The coach was also integral to the development of star players like Hunter McKown and Kaidan Mbereko.

A junior, McKown led the NCAA with 13 power-play goals in the regular season, leading the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets to sign him. And Mbereko earned second-team all-NCHC honors after posting the NCHC’s best save percentage (.925).

The 2022-23 season was a step of improvement after the Tigers showed promise in Mayotte’s first year. That season, CC defeated No. 10 Boston College on the road and swept four games against Miami (Ohio), finishing the season 9-24-3.

“The support and commitment for our program has allowed us to push this team forward in numerous ways,” Mayotte said. “CC has quickly become one of the more complete and desirable programs in the country, and we are just beginning to see the potential of what can be accomplished here. This extension ensures that we can be aggressive and truthful on the recruiting trail about our intentions as a staff and a program.”