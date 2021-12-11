Colorado College needed a response.

The Tigers didn’t get one on Friday, when they allowed North Dakota to score four-straight goals, but they did on Saturday.

Kind of.

It wasn’t a collapse, but it wasn’t the type of play that CC needed to record a win. After scoring first for the second night in a row, the Tigers gave up the lead and No. 7 North Dakota skated away with a 4-1 win at Ed Robson Arena. It was 2-1 for most of the night, as the final two scores came on an empty net.

“I thought we competed,” coach Kris Mayotte said. “I thought — and I’ll watch film, and it might tell me something differently, but I thought five-on-five for stretches we were the better team. Not that it was drastic one way or the other.”

With two minutes left and down by a goal, CC pulled goaltender Matt Vernon and sent six on the attack. Tommy Middleton and Brian Hawkinson situated themselves in front of the net, but couldn’t secure the puck for a quality shot. Then Stanley Cooley had a chance, but sent it wide with just over a minute left.

Tyler Kleven and Louis Jamernik sealed the win moments later, with two empty-net goals.

“Our five-on-six has been good, in terms of chances,” Mayotte said. “We generate chances, and this weekend is the first time we’ve given up an empty-net goal. They have a belief, I think, in it. We just have to find a way to get one in the back of the net.”

CC (3-10-3, 1-6-1) started off the game with a perfectly-executed power play. After Jake Schmaltz went to the box for tripping, Matthew Gleason skated to the net from the back side as Cooley made a pass from the wing to Tyler Coffey. The sophomore then passed the puck off to Gleason, who was untouched as he tapped it in.

Less than a minute later North Dakota’s Jamernik found the net and CC’s lead vanished with 8:42 gone in the first.

Vernon was tested as the period closed, but the junior goalie responded. Jackson Kunz had two dangerous shots in front of the goal, but Vernon was able to make both saves, keeping the game tied.

“I thought he controlled pucks and handled pucks in traffic, and that’s what he does,” Mayotte said. “He’s a competitor, and I thought he had poise, and he allowed our team to have poise in those situations.”

UND (13-6-0, 8-2-0) broke the tie about half way through the second period, when the Fighting Hawks rushed the net and Chase Foley was able to score amidst the chaos. The goal came on a power play after Logan Will was whistled for tripping.

Foley’s goal came on a rebound, which Mayotte said is a cornerstone of UND’s power play. The Fighting Hawks take long shots and then position themselves in front of the goal to scoop up easy chances.

Vernon was key in keeping the game close, as UND’s attack kept coming. The Fighting Hawks challenged him each period, and outshot the Tigers 25-15 over the first two frames.

Penalties hurt the Tigers, especially in the second period when they were whistled for four minors — meaning UND had an advantage for roughly eight minutes.

“It didn’t really cost us on the scoreboard, but it cost us in having to overuse guys,” Mayotte said. “Guys like Logan Will and Brian Hawkinson who play a lot anyway. We are a team who likes to roll four lines. I like to play everybody, I like to have energy so we are fresh, but it’s hard to do that when you have to kill off four.”

Next up, CC takes on non-conference opponent Arizona State on Friday and Saturday at home. Mayotte said his team didn’t have a good week of practice leading up to the UND series, something he hopes to change starting Monday.

“Where my disappointment comes is that I think we are a good team,” he said. “I really believe we’ve got a good team, and we’re not winning. So we’ve got to get back to work, because we are too good of a team to not be winning.”