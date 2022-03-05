Two Denver Pioneers rank in the top 10 nationally for points per game. At the top of the list is Bobby Brink, a Hobey Baker nominee, and coming in 10th is Carter Savoie, another Hobey Baker nominee.
There’s no shortage of talent on this DU team, and Brink and Savoie wasted no time showing it on Saturday at Magness Arena.
After Nicklas Andrews was called for tripping, the Pioneers immediately went to work, firing three quick shot attempts. CC held them off, but on the fourth attempt, Brink found Savoie, who put the puck in the back of the net.
It was Brink’s NCAA-leading 38th assist, Savoie’s 19th goal, and the first of many DU highlights in a 5-2 win over Colorado College.
“They got a little bit more momentum and they did a nice job,” CC coach Kris Mayotte said of the Pioneers. “I didn’t think we were playing bad, but then you look at the scoreboard and it’s 4-0. That’s what they have the ability to do.”
Before the first period ended, DU got another goal, this time from Brett Stapley, who fired from between the faceoff circles, and then skated toward his bench with celebratory hands in the air.
One minute later, with 6:27 left in the first, CC’s Stanley Cooley was gliding uninhibited toward the net. Shia Buium hustled behind him, and attempting to stop the breakaway, was whistled for hooking.
Cooley was awarded a penalty shot, but Matt Davis came up with the one-on-one save for the Pioneers. Instead of going into the books as CC’s first score against DU this season, the attempt was added to a list of missed opportunities.
The advantage went from two goals to three just 18 seconds into the second frame as Ryan Barrow fielded a pass from Stapley into the right faceoff circle. The senior’s one-timer soared into the top left corner of the net.
CC kept DU at bay for most of the period after that, but before the Pioneers left the ice for the second intermission, Savoie added another goal and Brink tallied one more assist. The goal, which came with 1:18 left in the frame, was also assisted by Cole Guttman.
This was CC’s fourth loss to DU this season, but despite the similar outcome, one thing was different: The Tigers got on the board.
Marc Pasemko came up with a loose puck with 1:28 gone by in the third frame, and the sophomore was able to score his first career goal. Pasemko was inserted into the lineup after Mayotte said on Friday that the Tigers needed to shake things up.
“For us, we are taking positives,” Mayotte said. When we scored in the third period, it felt like the monkey got off our backs a little bit there.
“Pasemko, I thought, was phenomenal.”
A few minutes later, Guttman tacked on another goal for DU, this one coming on a CC power play. The short-handed score was the senior’s 15th of the season.
CC ended the contest with a final goal off the stick of Cooley on a power play with a minute to play. The freshman’s goal gave CC the advantage in the third period, 2-1.
Despite the struggles against DU, Mayotte kept his message positive in the locker room before the third frame.
“It’s our last regular season period as a team,” he said. “It’s been a journey. Let’s go for it. I thought our guys responded and our guys went after it.”
With the win, and North Dakota’s 4-1 loss to Omaha, DU (25-8-1, 18-6-0) clinches the No. 1 seed in the NCHC playoffs. The Pioneers will play Miami at home.
Meanwhile, CC (9-22-3, 6-17-1) will hit the road to play North Dakota, the No. 2 seed.