DENVER - Colorado College coach Kristofer Mayotte’s career has taken him across the country and around the world.

The second-year head coach and former professional player is used to sold-out venues in locales where hockey is like a religion.

But he’s never seen anything like what he did on Friday at the college level: 17,952 CC and Denver University fans huddled against one another at Ball Arena for the Battle for the Gold Pan.

“What an event,” Mayotte said. “It was awesome.”

Multiple college hockey rivalries are held annually at professional venues.

The Beanpot Classic is held at the Boston Bruins’ TD Garden. The Great Lakes Invitational is held at the Detroit Red Wings’ Little Caesars Arena.

Both of those settings also attract thousands of fans, but there’s a difference.

Those tournaments feature four teams. Friday’s Gold Pan game had just two as nearly 18,000 sat in the Colorado Avalanche’s home arena.

“Two teams brought this crowd: I think it’s the best in the country,” Mayotte said.

The final score wasn’t what the Tigers hoped for. CC fell 2-0 to No. 3 Denver, college hockey’s defending national champion. After beating No. 1 St. Cloud State (then No. 3) two weeks ago, the Tigers had hopes of winning another game against a top-five opponent.

Though they lost, the Tigers played up to the spectacle.

Mayotte applauded the team’s tenacity, saying the Tigers were competitive until the third period. In particular, freshman goalie Kaidan Mbereko played exceptionally, making 39 saves, several of which were acrobatic.

It was certainly a better showing for CC than other Gold Pan games in recent memory.

DU outscored CC 19-2 in four games last year, and the Pioneers are 1-11-1 in the series’ last 13 games.

“I thought the game was fantastic,” Mayotte said. “I thought there were chances both ways.”

Though they fell in game one, the Tigers aren’t done against the Pioneers. CC hosts Denver on Feb. 4 before playing a home-and-home series in early March.

After a competitive game against one of college hockey’s best squads and the support of a raucous crowd, CC feels like it belongs — even more than it already did.

“I thought it was a great night for college hockey,” Mayotte said.