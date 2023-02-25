Goals haven’t come easily for Colorado College in recent memory. The Tigers have scored two goals or fewer in each of their last 11 games.

That trend continued on Saturday.

CC scored zero goals on Saturday on 25 shots. But thankfully for CC, the Tigers held their opponent scoreless in regulation and overtime, securing a 0-0 tie.

North Dakota, though, won the shootout 1-0 to earn the extra point in the conference standings.

“We have to figure it out, and we don’t have much time,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said.

The result was fairly similar to Friday’s. The Tigers earned one conference point in game one, losing 2-1 to the Fighting Hawks in overtime.

The road to those results, though, was different.

In game one, the Tigers outshot UND 8-3 in the first period before the Fighting Hawks dominated that category 30-10 in the last two periods.

Saturday was the opposite. Mayotte said his team “limped” through the first period before improving throughout the game.

“I was proud of the push that we were finally able to make,” Mayotte said. “I’m happy that we grew into it.”

Both teams had their chances late in the game.

CC and North Dakota each had a power play in the third, but the teams’ respective defenses and goalies kept them in check.

The teams also saw promising looks at full strength. A Tyler Coffey breakaway on the left side stood out as a potential go-ahead goal for CC, but UND goalie Drew DeRidder made a timely save.

The same continued in overtime. With play at 3-on-3, the teams swapped odd-man rush for odd-man rush, but nothing came out of those rushes.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Then it went into a shootout.

DeRidder stopped shots from Ryan Beck, Hunter McKown and Noah Serdachny. CC goalie Matt Vernon stopped his first two before UND’s Tyler Kleven shot one past him.

The goaltending was there for CC. So was the defense.

But lagging offense — which has been a recurring trend — cost the Tigers.

“You see guys that are gripping it tight because their shots aren’t going in the net,” Mayotte said. “You just have to go out and play.”

Vernon’s shutout was the third of his career. Oddly enough, only one of those contests was a win (8-0 against Air Force on Oct. 28).

The senior got the chance to play after usual starter Kaidan Mbereko missed the game due to a lower-body injury. Mbereko is day-to-day, per Mayotte.

Vernon’s heroics in goal kept CC even with North Dakota for 65 minutes, and that didn’t surprise his coach.

“He made some unbelievable saves,” Mayotte said. “Did I expect him to be ready for the moment? Yes. He was really good.”

The 0-0 tie is only CC’s second in program history. It is the first 0-0 tie ever for North Dakota.

CC has scored just 10 goals in its last 11 games. The Tigers are 0-9-2 in that span.

Before that stretch the Tigers were tied for second in the NCHC standings; they are now seventh. After picking up two points against North Dakota, the Tigers are three points behind the Fighting Hawks in the standings.

CC will look to break the skid next week in the finale of the Battle for the Gold Pan. Friday’s game will be at DU’s Magness Arena, while Saturday’s will be at Ed Robson Arena.