ST. PAUL, Minn. — The fifth time proved to be the charm for Colorado College against Denver.

The Tigers upset the No. 3 Pioneers 1-0 on Friday to advance to the NCHC Championship Game. CC’s win avenges four losses to the Pioneers in the regular season.

CC’s lone goal came from junior Hunter McKown on a power play. The power-play goal was the 14th of the year for McKown, who leads the NCAA in the statistic.

In goal, Kaidan Mbereko recorded his fourth shutout of the year. The freshman netminder recorded 23 saves, 10 of which came in the third period.

After ending the regular season on an 0-11-2 skid, the Tigers have won three postseason games in a row. They swept No. 7 Western Michigan last weekend before Friday’s win over the Pioneers.

CC will battle either St. Cloud State or North Dakota in the title game on Saturday.