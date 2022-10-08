Colorado College continued its hot start to the season, beating Alaska-Anchorage 4-1 Saturday to clinch the sweep of the Seawolves.
The Tigers got on the board early when Ray Christy scored three minutes into the game. Just two minutes later, Matthew Gleason scored to make it 2-0.
UAA scored its only goal in the middle of the second period. But after that, CC found a rhythm to put the game away.
CC scored two goals in a 51-second span in the second period: Hunter McKown scored his third goal of the weekend to make it a three-goal game before Noah Laba made it 4-0.
Between the two regular season wins over UAA and the exhibition win over Air Force, CC has combined for 15 goals this year. The Tigers are 2-0 for the first time since 2014-15.
The Tigers hit the road next week for their first test away from home, when they battle St. Lawrence.