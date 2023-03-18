ST. PAUL, Minn. — Colorado College established itself as one of college hockey’s most notable “Cinderella” teams in the past two weeks, but on Saturday, the Tigers’ glass slipper shattered.

The Tigers fell 3-0 to No. 6 St. Cloud State in the NCHC championship game at Xcel Energy Center. The loss follows a sweep of No. 7 Western Michigan in the quarterfinals and a 1-0 win over No. 3 Denver in Friday’s semifinal game.

CC finishes the season 13-22-3 overall.

“Obviously I’m disappointed for our guys,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “When you think of the tears and all of that and the emotion, it’s because of what they gave and how much you wanted it for them. But it doesn’t take away from how proud we are.”

A slow start proved costly for CC.

The Tigers mustered only six shots in the first period and struggled to contain the puck. SCSU controlled the puck, and it eventually led to a first-period goal for an early lead.

“Their speed caught us off guard,” Mayotte said. “In the first period, I don’t know whether it was nerves or what it was, but we were so disconnected. I take blame for it because we weren’t on the same page.”

Even after a dismal first period, the Tigers didn’t bow out easily.

CC settled into the game in the second, seeing more offensive chances and keeping the puck out of CSU's attacking zone. The Tigers didn’t score in the period, but neither did the Huskies, keeping the game within reach heading into the third.

But shortly into the third, the game unraveled.

Former CC Tiger Grant Cruikshank scored to make it 2-0 just three minutes into the period. And just four minutes later, Kyler Kupka scored SCSU’s third goal.

While the game was realistically out of reach for CC midway through the third period, it didn’t change the way CC played. The Tigers — particularly their seniors — did everything from leap, dive and check to keep SCSU from scoring an empty-net goal when CC pulled goalie Kaidan Mbereko for an extra skater.

“We’re a tough group in here. We just never quit,” CC fifth-year defenseman Bryan Yoon said. “I think, at the end, we wanted to play for each other. Guys have been selling out (for pucks) the last two or three weekends.”

When the final buzzer sounded, there were tears and faces pointed toward the sheet of ice at Xcel Energy Center. The Tigers made a storybook run just to fall short.

But that doesn’t take away from how special the last two weeks have been.

CC ended the regular season on a 0-11-2 skid, going winless from Jan. 13 to March. The Tigers then beat top-10 opponents three games in a row, falling just one win shy of the NCAA Tournament.

“We set out in June to play in a championship, and we did that,” Mayotte said. “It didn’t go our way, but we don’t do that if we don’t have special people.”

Saturday was the final game for Yoon and five others — Patrick Cozzi, Chad Sasaki, Connor Mayer, Noah Prokop and Matt Vernon.

They will no longer don black and gold uniforms under the lights at Ed Robson Arena. But they’ll still be Tigers for life.

“I’m so proud of this team; I’m proud of all the teams I’ve been on,” Yoon said. “I’ll be a fan for life, even though I won’t be wearing it. I’ll always follow along and always follow my teammates in there.”

The win-loss record doesn’t necessarily show it, but CC’s 2022-23 season is arguably its most successful in the last decade.

The Tigers defeated six of seven NCHC opponents and made it to CC’s first conference title game since 2013 (when CC was still in the WCHA).

Mayotte said continuous belief — through ups and downs — has elevated the program. And he doesn’t see that changing as CC looks to build on its magical NCHC Tournament run next season.

“We’ll be back,” Mayotte said. “This is our expectation. Maybe we’re foolish for it, but even when we were losing hockey games, we knew we could beat anybody in the country.

“The guys coming back, now they know what it feels like. Now, all of the sudden, we do have the experience. We just played for a championship: That’s a huge step.”