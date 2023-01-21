After scoring the first goal against Western Michigan on Saturday, Colorado College couldn’t sustain its lead.
The visiting Broncos combined for four unanswered goals in the first and second periods, propelling them to a 4-1 win and a series sweep.
The Tigers hadn't been swept since a home series against St. Cloud State on Nov. 18 and 19. Saturday's setback marks CC's third loss in a row.
“They don’t make mistakes,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “You make one mistake, it’s in the back of the net against them.”
CC had the momentum out of the gates. Stanley Cooley put the Tigers on the board just over two minutes into the game.
A day after losing by three goals, it seemed like a good response.
“I really liked our start,” Mayotte said. “I thought we finished hits. I thought we created turnovers. I thought we did the right things.”
Unfortunately for the Tigers, WMU had a swift answer to CC’s early jab.
The Broncos scored an equalizing goal a few minutes later and scored their second with 1:10 remaining in the first period.
WMU carried that momentum into the second. The Broncos got two more goals in a five-minute span, giving them a 4-1 lead.
“Momentum’s a thing. I thought they had it,” Mayotte said. “We fought against it in an unsuccessful way, and it unraveled a little bit.”
After falling behind 4-1, CC steadily found more space and more chances on the offensive end. The Tigers outshot the Broncos 21-15 in the final two periods.
But by then, WMU’s advantage was large and difficult to overcome.
“We made a little bit of a push, but we were down three at that point,” Mayotte said. “You can’t wait until you’re down three to respond.”
Another element hurting CC’s comeback chances was pecial teams struggles.
The Tigers went 0-for-4 on the power play Saturday with just five shots. They went 0-for-8 on the weekend.
“We really barely even threatened,” Mayotte said. “It’s not like we built momentum off of it. We probably lost momentum off of it.”
After winning NCHC Goaltender of the Month in both November and December, CC freshman Kaidan Mbereko earned his third loss in a row. Mbereko allowed four goals while recording 22 saves.
Mayotte admitted Mbereko didn’t play his best hockey on Friday, but he didn’t feel like Mbereko was to blame for WMU’s high-scoring game on Saturday.
“He made big-time saves, but we were leaky at times,” Mayotte said. “We left him out to dry on three of the four.”
CC is 10-13-1 overall after the sweep. The Tigers began the weekend fourth in the NCHC standings but are now fifth, with Western Michigan moving into the fourth spot.
“I just think this weekend was a good lesson in how detailed you have to be to win,” Mayotte said. “If not bought in and if you don’t understand winning hockey details … it will cost you.”
Mayotte’s goal is to avoid focusing on conference standings. The Tigers have gone up and down the ladder throughout the conference season, and he believes his team is capable of climbing back to the NCHC’s top half.
“It’s still the same team that went up to St. Cloud and won,” Mayotte said. “We’re OK. We’ll be fine. It’s hockey.”