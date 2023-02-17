Colorado College's loss to Western Michigan on Friday was eerily similar to the Tigers’ second loss in their home series against WMU in January.

Much like that game, CC scored the first goal. But also like that game, the Broncos scored four unanswered goals to win 4-1.

The loss is CC’s third defeat to WMU by that score in three meetings this year.

Stanley Cooley got the Tigers on the board early, scoring just five minutes into the contest. It was Cooley’s sixth goal of the year.

But after that, it was all Broncos.

The nation’s leading scorer, Jason Polin, did what he does best to even the game at 1-1 midway through the first period.

WMU scored two more goals before Polin scored again on an empty net, sealing the Broncos’ three-goal win. Polin now has 26 goals.

CC actually outshot WMU 25-21, but the Broncos were more efficient with their chances. Freshman Kaidan Mbereko took the loss in goal, allowing three goals while recording 17 saves.

Colorado College is 0-7-1 in its last eight contests. Three of the Tigers’ seven losses in that stretch have come against WMU.

They will look to salvage the series split on Saturday at 4 p.m.