The growth of Colorado College’s hockey program this year is undeniable.

The Tigers earned five conference points in a road series against Miami (Ohio) in November and went 2-2 against Minnesota Duluth, a perennial NCHC power, in two series. With only one series until CC’s three-week break for the holidays, the Tigers are 6-9-1 overall and tied for fifth in the NCHC standings with 11 points.

Amid all the growth, coach Kristofer Mayotte isn’t satisfied. He knows that record could be even better.

How can the Tigers take that next step? Get better on Saturday.

“We win Friday and lose Saturday, so the Sunday and Monday you don’t feel like you’re getting splits,” Mayotte said. “It doesn’t feel as great as maybe losing Friday and winning Saturday. It’s felt like a lot of missed opportunities.”

The Tigers are 4-3-1 in Friday games and 2-6-0 on Saturdays. Their most recent series — a road split with UMD — followed this trend.

CC opened the series with a 3-0 win where Mayotte said his team “understood the task at hand.” But the next game was a 4-0 loss.

That happened in the previous series. While CC didn’t win on Friday against No. 4 St. Cloud State, the Tigers’ 3-1 loss to open the series was much more inspired than their 5-0 loss the following day.

While frustrated, Mayotte thinks the day-two struggles are keeping the team on its toes.

“It’s allowed us to refocus, get back to work and make those improvements,” Mayotte said.

Even though the Tigers haven’t been able to close out many series, there should be great optimism.

Not even halfway through the season, CC is only three victories shy of last year’s win total (9). With a 3-4-1 conference record, the Tigers have shown they can compete with some of the NCHC’s best squads.

Their next series is another one where they can prove their legitimacy.

A look at the Mavericks

Before taking three weeks off during the Christmas season, CC hosts an Omaha team that has snuck up on teams.

The Mavericks are just outside of the USCHO Top 20, receiving 61 votes in the rankings. They are 4-2-1 in their last seven contests and 8-6-2 overall.

Most recently, Omaha swept No. 17 Western Michigan and, before that, split a series with No. 1 Denver.

Omaha’s line of Jack Randl, Tyler Weiss and Matt Miller has combined for 23 goals this year. Mayotte calls it “one of the best in the nation.”

“They have probably the most prolific line we’ve seen as far as scoring,” the coach said. “We have to try to eliminate that top line.”

Another one of the Mavericks’ strengths is face-offs. Omaha is No. 2 in the NCHC in face-off percentage (.508). Between that and the scoring abilities of their best players, the Mavericks pose a strong challenge for the Tigers.

But Mayotte believes his team is up for the task — as long as the Tigers do the little things right.

“We have to manage, we have to stick to our game, we have to be hard to play against, and we have to get to the net,” Mayotte said. “Our recipe doesn’t change depending on who we’re playing.”