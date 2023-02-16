There are no breaks in the NCHC.

Well regarded as one of college hockey’s best leagues, the conference is strong from top to bottom. Three NCHC squads are currently ranked in the top 10, with four ranked in the top 20.

There are never easy stretches, but Colorado College’s most recent one hasn’t been of the faint of heart.

CC has played ranked opponents in its last four series, and the Tigers will do so again this weekend against No. 8 Western Michigan. The Tigers are 1-6-1 in that stretch.

Their only win during that span came at the beginning of it. CC upset then-No. 3 St. Cloud State before losing six games in a row.

That game, on Jan. 13, was the Tigers' last win. But they showed some progress last weekend.

CC lost in overtime in game one against No. 15 Omaha before tying (and winning a shootout) in game two. The Tigers earned three points on the weekend and earned the series win over Omaha after sweeping the Mavericks in December.

Those were the first points for CC since the beginning of the losing streak. And the Tigers, now tied for fifth in the NCHC standings, will look for more this weekend against WMU.

The Broncos swept CC at Ed Robson Arena a month ago in the midst of the skid, winning both contests by three goals.

In the second game, CC scored the first goal. But Western Michigan scored twice in a row off turnovers, and the game unraveled. The Broncos won 4-1.

Western Michigan, 19-10-1 overall, capitalizes on many of its chances, making puck possession a necessity in CC’s second series against the Broncos.

“The second night against them we got off to a good start and then we had two bad turnovers that led to two goals,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “We never really got momentum back after that.”

The Broncos have steadily crept up the rankings lately.

They are winners of nine of their last 10 games, most recently sweeping Minnesota Duluth. WMU has also collected wins over North Dakota, Omaha and Michigan Tech during that span.

Mayotte cited offense as a reason behind WMU’s recent success.

The Broncos have the NCHC’s leaders in goals and assists in Jason Polin and Ryan McAlister. Polin has scored 24 goals this season, which leads the conference by five, while McAlister has recorded 29 assists, leading Denver’s Maximo Rizzo by four.

“They don’t need many chances to score,” Mayotte said. “Managing the puck through the neutral zone and getting first touches is going to be key for us.”

The first game of this weekend's two game series in Kalamazoo, Mich., begins at 5 p.m.

Mbereko wins NCHC goalie of the week

Freshman Kaidan Mbereko continued his strong first year of college hockey in the Omaha series.

The netminder earned NCHC Goaltender of the Week honors for his performances in both games. Mbereko combined for 76 saves in the contests, allowing five goals.

In both games, Mbereko allowed Omaha to take an early lead. But he rebounded well, allowing his team to catch up and force overtime in both contests.

Mayotte pointed out games earlier in the season against Arizona State and St. Lawrence where Mbereko gave up early goals and allowed his opponents’ leads to snowball. But this time, Mbereko didn’t get rattled.

That excites his coaching staff.

“His ability to stop the bleeding has taken big steps,” Mayotte said. “I think he’s really embraced that. A big part of your mental toughness is your confidence and belief. Whether he’s confident or tough, we’ll take it.”