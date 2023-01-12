Two of Colorado College’s best recently had the chance to play with some of the world’s best.
Freshmen Kaidan Mbereko and Noah Laba competed for Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Canada between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5.
Between Mbereko, Laba and 23 players, Team USA won the bronze medal. Canada won gold, while Russia took silver.
Even being selected to the roster was an achievement for both Mbereko and Laba. And winning a medal made it even sweeter.
“Any time you get to wear that jersey, it’s special,” Mbereko said. “You’re representing more than yourself.”
Laba added, “It was a great experience. Just being able to represent your country and playing in a tournament like that, it’s pretty special.”
A goaltender, Mbereko appeared in three games at the tournament, posting a 1-1 record. He recorded a .829 save percentage and a 5.08 goals against average.
It marked Mbereko’s second time playing for Team USA, as he earned three wins with a 1.76 goals against average in the 2022 summer tournament.
One of Mbereko’s favorite parts of the event was playing alongside other young star players from different nations.
“You’re playing against the best of the best, so you want to bring your best and know that you belong there,” Mbereko said. “It’s great to compete with that.”
Laba, a forward, made his tournament debut in Team USA’s bronze medal match, helping the squad beat Sweden 8-7.
Laba felt like he was playing in the footsteps of the hockey players he idolized when he was younger.
“You always look up to those guys and the guys who came before you,” Laba said. “It means a lot.”
This year, CC’s two players on the roster led the NCHC. That’s a testament to how the program has grown and where it’s going.
“It goes to show what (CC coach Kristofer) Mayotte is trying to build over here,” Mbereko said. “It shows what the coaches are looking for: Great people and good hockey players.”
Mayotte added, “We want guys to see this as a place where they can develop. That’s what we want. I quite honestly think it’s the best development blueprint in the country.”
After a few weeks north of the border representing their country, Mbereko and Laba are back on campus.
CC enters the new year 9-10-1 overall and in third place in the NCHC standings. The Tigers have already matched their 2021-22 win total.
Those two are hoping to bring back what they learned at the tournament and help their team continue its growth.
“You learn a lot from the guys out there,” Laba said. “There are a lot of talented players, a lot of different playing styles, so it’s great to learn and take it back to college with you.”
Mbereko said, “It’s great to come back after seeing how other teams operate and playing with very high-level players.”