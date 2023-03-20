One of Colorado College’s best has earned his spot at the next level.

Junior Hunter McKown signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. He had one year of eligibility remaining in college that he forfeited by signing.

McKown led the NCAA in power-play goals in the 2022-23 season, collecting 14. He recorded a five-game point streak (four goals, one assist) at the end of the season and finished the year with 21 goals.

McKown is slated to join the NHL team this week. The Blue Jackets are in last place in the NHL with 49 points (21-41-7).

"I am excited to be joining the Columbus Blue Jackets," McKown said. "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity given to me by Colorado College. I can't thank my coaches and teammates enough for helping me get to this point."

Jarmo Kekalainen, Columbus’ general manager, added, "We are very excited to welcome Hunter to the Blue Jackets family. He was a highly-sought-after college free agent, and we are thrilled to have him join our club and embark on his professional career with the Blue Jackets."

In 96 career games for the Tigers, McKown notched 55 points and 36 goals.

Before joining CC, McKown played two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program. He was also a part of Team USA at the 2022 World Junior Championships, where McKown recorded one point in four contests.

McKown went undrafted in the years in which he was eligible to be selected. It’s no surprise to his CC coach, Kristofer Mayotte, that a professional team signed him afterward.

“You can envision him being a pro,” Mayotte said. “When you look at what he can do and the attraction to teams, he has an A and a B game. He’s been great for us; he’s come a long way for us.”