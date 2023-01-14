Colorado College couldn’t replicate its magic from Friday night, as the Tigers lost 4-0 to No. 3 St. Cloud State on Saturday.
The loss seals a series split, after Colorado College won 4-2 on Friday. SCSU’s Saturday win allowed the Huskies to take outright second place in the NCHC standings with 23 points.
St. Cloud State scored first, when Zach Okabe recorded a goal on even strength.
It was a familiar position, as CC trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period on Friday. But this time, the Tigers couldn’t find a rhythm in the last two periods.
Both teams went scoreless in the second period before SCSU scored three goals in the third period to pull away.
The Huskies’ first two goals came on 5-on-5s, while their final one came on an empty net. Former CC forward Grant Cruikshank scored SCSU’s third goal.
Freshman Kaidan Mbereko earned the loss in goal, making 23 saves and allowing three goals. Mbereko’s loss came a night after an injury forced him to leave Friday’s game.
CC went 0-for-4 on the power play, while SCSU went 0-for-1. Both teams put 27 shots on goal, but the Huskies won the faceoff battle 34-24.
The loss brings CC to 10-11-1 overall. The Tigers entered the night tied for second in the NCHC, but the loss drops them to third.
CC returns home next weekend, when the Tigers host No. 12 Western Michigan. It will be the Tigers’ first home series of 2023.